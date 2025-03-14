Man arrested after Nazi flag flown outside church in Welsh village

The flag was removed by police on Friday. Picture: Connor Thomas, Facebook

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested after a Nazi flag was erected outside a church in South Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Residents of the Welsh village of Ton Pentre awoke on Friday to find Hitler’s vile flag flying in their village.

The flag was raised on telephone lines next to St John the Baptist Church overnight, pictures shared online show.

Police promptly removed the fascist symbol earlier today.

Read more: Fury as Elon Musk appears to do 'Nazi salute' at Trump inauguration rally

Read more: Letby lawyer says police have made 'huge mistake' as hospital staff open to gross negligence manslaughter charges

The flag was flown near a church in the Welsh village of Ton Pentre. Picture: Alamy

"We received a report about the flag just before 7am today - contact has been made with the utility company to ensure its immediate removal,” a spokesperson for South Wales Police said.

"An investigation is now underway to identify who was responsible."

A later statement read: "We can confirm a 52 year-old local man has been arrested for racially aggravated public disorder and is in police custody.

"The flag has now been removed."

Local MP Chris Bryant told the Daily Mirror: “God knows what gets into some people’s minds. Just when we’re coming up to the 80th anniversary of VE Day this is sick and perverted."

It comes as a wave of far-right support sweeps Western politics, with billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk appearing to perform two Nazi salutes at the president’s inauguration earlier this year and a number of hard-right parties experiencing success in European elections.