Man arrested after Nazi flag flown outside church in Welsh village

14 March 2025, 14:47 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 15:02

The flag was removed by police on Friday.
The flag was removed by police on Friday. Picture: Connor Thomas, Facebook

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested after a Nazi flag was erected outside a church in South Wales.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Residents of the Welsh village of Ton Pentre awoke on Friday to find Hitler’s vile flag flying in their village.

The flag was raised on telephone lines next to St John the Baptist Church overnight, pictures shared online show.

Police promptly removed the fascist symbol earlier today.

Read more: Fury as Elon Musk appears to do 'Nazi salute' at Trump inauguration rally

Read more: Letby lawyer says police have made 'huge mistake' as hospital staff open to gross negligence manslaughter charges

The flag was flown near a church in the Welsh village of Ton Pentre
The flag was flown near a church in the Welsh village of Ton Pentre. Picture: Alamy

"We received a report about the flag just before 7am today - contact has been made with the utility company to ensure its immediate removal,” a spokesperson for South Wales Police said.

"An investigation is now underway to identify who was responsible."

A later statement read: "We can confirm a 52 year-old local man has been arrested for racially aggravated public disorder and is in police custody.

"The flag has now been removed."

Local MP Chris Bryant told the Daily Mirror: “God knows what gets into some people’s minds. Just when we’re coming up to the 80th anniversary of VE Day this is sick and perverted."

It comes as a wave of far-right support sweeps Western politics, with billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk appearing to perform two Nazi salutes at the president’s inauguration earlier this year and a number of hard-right parties experiencing success in European elections.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead

Gene Hackman's surviving dogs' final act of loyalty after Hollywood star and his wife found dead at home
Trump said he will end the 'mess' of the Ukraine war

Trump hails 'good and productive' talks with Russia as he urges Putin to spare lives of Ukrainian troops
Claudiu-Karol Kondor was murdered by Mark Ross

Thief jailed for life for murdering Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop him stealing van
Boy, 17, appears in court charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London

Boy, 17, appears in court charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London

Lydia Mugambe, who took "advantage of her status" over the young Ugandan women, insisted she was “not a criminal” as police took her in, body cam footage shows.

Moment United Nations judge tells police 'I have immunity' as she's arrested after forcing woman to work as her slave
Russell Brand book signing - Gateshead

Russell Brand sued for £220,000 by publisher over failure to write two self-help books

World News

See more World News

Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals

Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals

2 hours ago

Close up of a dachshund sausage dog in long grass

Sausage dog mauls newborn baby to death after vets refused to euthanise it

2 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto's motorcade

British pensioner killed in hit-and-run by Kenyan president’s motorcade

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News