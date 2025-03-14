Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Man arrested after Nazi flag flown outside church in Welsh village
14 March 2025, 14:47 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 15:02
A man has been arrested after a Nazi flag was erected outside a church in South Wales.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Residents of the Welsh village of Ton Pentre awoke on Friday to find Hitler’s vile flag flying in their village.
The flag was raised on telephone lines next to St John the Baptist Church overnight, pictures shared online show.
Police promptly removed the fascist symbol earlier today.
Read more: Fury as Elon Musk appears to do 'Nazi salute' at Trump inauguration rally
Read more: Letby lawyer says police have made 'huge mistake' as hospital staff open to gross negligence manslaughter charges
"We received a report about the flag just before 7am today - contact has been made with the utility company to ensure its immediate removal,” a spokesperson for South Wales Police said.
"An investigation is now underway to identify who was responsible."
A later statement read: "We can confirm a 52 year-old local man has been arrested for racially aggravated public disorder and is in police custody.
"The flag has now been removed."
Local MP Chris Bryant told the Daily Mirror: “God knows what gets into some people’s minds. Just when we’re coming up to the 80th anniversary of VE Day this is sick and perverted."
It comes as a wave of far-right support sweeps Western politics, with billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk appearing to perform two Nazi salutes at the president’s inauguration earlier this year and a number of hard-right parties experiencing success in European elections.