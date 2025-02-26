Man charged after girl, 3, killed in Manchester tram crash

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Henry Moore

A man has been charged following the death of a three-year-old girl in a traffic collision involving a tram and a van.

Louisa Palmisano, known as Lulu, died after the collision on Mosley Street in the city centre on Saturday morning.

Rawal Rehman, 35, of Lambton Road, Manchester, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Louisa's heartbroken parents have paid tribute to their "sweet, kind and generous" little girl who died during a family outing in Manchester.

A statement read: "Louisa (Lulu) was the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.

Tributes are laid for a three-year-old girl killed during a collision between a van and tram in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

"She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day."Her absence has left a devastating void in our family - she was our only child, our whole world.

"We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck. In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair.

"The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express."

Lulu was rushed to hospital following the collision but sadly died of her injuries.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two air ambulance crews attended the scene at around 10am on Saturday, according to a North West Ambulance spokesperson.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Page, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested that the public and press respect their privacy at this time.

“We have arrested a suspect and have brought him into custody.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the case to come forward to get in touch with us. Please contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting the log number 1086 of 22/02/25.

“Alternatively, details can be shared on our LiveChat function on our website www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”