Man charged with murder of woman, 47, found dead at home in Swansea

4 March 2025, 23:28

Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea
Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea. Picture: South Wales Police

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been charged with the murder of Leanne Williams, who was found dead at her home in Townhill, Swansea.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found Ms Williams, 47, had suffered significant injuries "consistent with an assault", South Wales Police said.

Matthew Battenbough, 33, has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court at 10am on Wednesday, March 5.

Police said no further action is being taken against a 41-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation and he has been released from police custody.

Police were called to a home in Gomer Road, Townhill, Swansea, at 2pm on Thursday, February 27.

Detective Superintendent Mark O'Shea said: "We are still piecing together Leanne's last known movements from 6pm on Monday February 24, to 2.20pm the following Thursday when she was found by officers.

"Anyone who lives in or who has travelled through Gomer Road or surrounding areas during this time are asked to check their private CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may be relevant.

"It doesn't matter how insignificant it may seem. We particularly want to hear from people who knew Leanne and who have not yet spoken with officers."

