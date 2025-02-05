Man charged with murder of one-month-old baby

5 February 2025, 15:20

Bristol Crown court and Law Courts
Bristol Crown court and Law Courts. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A postman from Devon has been charged with the murder of his one-month-old son has been released on bail.

Tony Bartlett is accused of killing his son Atticus Bartlett in Chard, Somerset, on July 23rd 2022.

Avon and Somerset Police said the 38-year-old, of Axminster, Devon, appeared at Yeovil Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

His case was heard at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday for a bail application but Bartlett did not attend.

The Recorder of Bristol, Judge Peter Blair KC, granted Bartlett conditional bail.

Officers were called by paramedics to an address in Chard at about 11.30pm on July 16th 2022.

The baby was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died there on July 23th, police previously confirmed.

Catherine Flint appeared for the prosecution, while Ian Morrell represented Bartlett.

In a statement on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Lorett Spierenburg described the case as "deeply sad".

"This remains a deeply upsetting time for Atticus's family," she said.

"Our thoughts are with them and we will continue to provide them with specialist support as legal proceedings progress.

"We would please ask on their behalf that their privacy is respected."

Ms Spierenburg said the murder charge is likely to cause "a great deal of shock and upset" in Chard, with a neighbourhood team available to assist anyone with concerns.

She added: "The full details of what happened will be presented in court during subsequent hearings and therefore we'd please request people are patient and do not speculate on the circumstances at this time.

"Such speculation will likely not only cause further distress to Atticus's family, but also could prejudice the future legal proceedings and prevent the defendant from having the right to a fair trial."

The judge said a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place at Bristol Crown Court on April 16th.

