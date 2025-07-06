Man charged a year after 4-year-old girl dies in Birmingham crash

6 July 2025, 19:23

Mayar Yahia, 4, died following the collision last year in Birmingham.
Mayar Yahia, 4, died following the collision last year in Birmingham.

By Jennifer Kennedy

A man involved in a crash that killed a four-year-old girl in Birmingham last year has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

Mayar Yahia died after being hit by a car in Upper Highgate Street on April 14 last year, West Midlands Police said.

Three other people suffered injuries which were not serious.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested following the crash on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. They were later released on bail with conditions pending further investigation, according to police.

Javonnie Tavener, 23, has been now charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death whilst driving uninsured and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving, police said.

was charged today at Victoria Law Courts in Birmingham
Javonnie Tavener, 23, was charged earlier this week at Victoria Law Courts in Birmingham.

Tavener appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on July 30, the force said.

In a tribute released through West Midlands Police last year, Mayar’s father Babiker said of his daughter: "She was an extraordinary young girl, only four years old, full of life and joy, and her absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives."

"Among all, she held a special place in my heart. Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss."

