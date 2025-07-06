Man charged a year after 4-year-old girl dies in Birmingham crash

Mayar Yahia, 4, died following the collision last year in Birmingham. Picture: West Midlands Police/PA Media

By Jennifer Kennedy

A man involved in a crash that killed a four-year-old girl in Birmingham last year has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mayar Yahia died after being hit by a car in Upper Highgate Street on April 14 last year, West Midlands Police said.

Three other people suffered injuries which were not serious.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested following the crash on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. They were later released on bail with conditions pending further investigation, according to police.

Javonnie Tavener, 23, has been now charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death whilst driving uninsured and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving, police said.

Read More: Met chief calls for creation of 15 'mega forces' in 'once in a generation' reform amid claims force 'not fit for purpose'

Read More: Riot police called as spoof 'gender reveal party' turns into 200-person rave

Javonnie Tavener, 23, was charged earlier this week at Victoria Law Courts in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Tavener appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on July 30, the force said.

In a tribute released through West Midlands Police last year, Mayar’s father Babiker said of his daughter: "She was an extraordinary young girl, only four years old, full of life and joy, and her absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives."

"Among all, she held a special place in my heart. Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss."