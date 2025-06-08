Moment 'trespasser' chased across Heathrow Airport tarmac by security before dodging aircraft caught on camera

A man is chased across the tarmac at Heathrow airport. Picture: BigJetTV

By Jennifer Kennedy

The moment a man was chased by security across Heathrow airport tarmac close to an oncoming aircraft has been caught on camera.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From @BigJetTVLIVE A guy looks to have escaped custody at Heathrow and went running across the taxiway… pic.twitter.com/LA5b28JDvg — Andy Monks ✈️ (@AndythePandy_) June 8, 2025

The figure was seen sprinting across the tarmac for around a minute and a half before being apprehended by security in an incident that was live-streamed online.

Footage captured by BigJetTV shows the figure running across the tarmac at Heathrow airport, chased by multiple other men, at around 8:30pm on Sunday.

The man continues to run across the tarmac, passing stationary aeroplanes. Aircraft can be seen landing on a runway close by.

The man momentarily stops running and bends over, appearing to be out of breath, before continuing to run.

A white van then briefly chases the man before catching up to him. Two men jump out of the van, and a man in an orange high vis vest apprehends the man and leads him away.

The man is then forced to the ground by airport staff.

Footage then shows a police van arriving. The man is taken into the back of the police van.

The unknown man is apprehended by airport staff. Picture: BigJetTV

The person who took the footage gave an ongoing commentary on the incident at the west London airport, saying: "What's going on here? Why would there be people running across the [tarmac]?

"What's this all about? That is not right."

"That geezer's running from someone. They are chasing him."

"What are you doing mate? Get on the floor son, give yourself up."

The person filming added: "Mate, what is going on?"Here we go, [there's] someone in a van."

"They've got him."

The man briefly pauses before continuing to run from airport staff. Picture: BigJetTV

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Working with partners, we have quickly resolved an incident at the airport involving an individual who accessed the airfield taxiway."

"The individual has been removed from the airport. The airport continues to operate as normal and passengers are travelling as planned."