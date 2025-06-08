Moment 'trespasser' chased across Heathrow Airport tarmac by security before dodging aircraft caught on camera

8 June 2025, 23:52

A man is chased across the tarmac at Heathrow airport
A man is chased across the tarmac at Heathrow airport. Picture: BigJetTV

By Jennifer Kennedy

The moment a man was chased by security across Heathrow airport tarmac close to an oncoming aircraft has been caught on camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The figure was seen sprinting across the tarmac for around a minute and a half before being apprehended by security in an incident that was live-streamed online.

Footage captured by BigJetTV shows the figure running across the tarmac at Heathrow airport, chased by multiple other men, at around 8:30pm on Sunday.

The man continues to run across the tarmac, passing stationary aeroplanes. Aircraft can be seen landing on a runway close by.

The man momentarily stops running and bends over, appearing to be out of breath, before continuing to run.

A white van then briefly chases the man before catching up to him. Two men jump out of the van, and a man in an orange high vis vest apprehends the man and leads him away.

The man is then forced to the ground by airport staff.

Footage then shows a police van arriving. The man is taken into the back of the police van.

The unknown man is apprehended by airport staff
The unknown man is apprehended by airport staff. Picture: BigJetTV

The person who took the footage gave an ongoing commentary on the incident at the west London airport, saying: "What's going on here? Why would there be people running across the [tarmac]?

"What's this all about? That is not right."

"That geezer's running from someone. They are chasing him."

"What are you doing mate? Get on the floor son, give yourself up."

The person filming added: "Mate, what is going on?"Here we go, [there's] someone in a van."

"They've got him."

The man briefly pauses before continuing to run from airport staff
The man briefly pauses before continuing to run from airport staff. Picture: BigJetTV

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Working with partners, we have quickly resolved an incident at the airport involving an individual who accessed the airfield taxiway."

"The individual has been removed from the airport. The airport continues to operate as normal and passengers are travelling as planned."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Uriah Rennie referees a match in 1999

First black Premier League referee Uriah Rennie dies aged 65

Claire Mumford was an award-winning volunteer Special Sergeant

'Ashamed' police sergeant caught drink-driving consumed 'bottle of wine' before driving daughter to hospital
Men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner on Philippe Chatrier court during the Grand Slam tennis tournament, on June 8, 2025, at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner to win French Open title in historic five set decider

England's Brydon Carse hits the winning boundary during the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday June 8, 2025.

England beat West Indies by four wickets to take 2-0 lead following second T20 international
Marise Wipani in 1995 TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys

Soldier, Soldier star Marise Wipani dies at 61, leaving poignant final message

Brass name plate / plaque outside the offices of The Nursing and Midwifery Council – NMC at 23 Portland Place London W1B 1PZ. UK. (118)

Midwife struck off after claiming vaccines ‘attacked babies’ and were a 'Trojan horse' inviting a 'new era for humanity'

World News

See more World News

A still from a video obtained by the IDF that it says shows Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

Body of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar identified in tunnel beneath Gaza hospital, Israel says

1 hour ago

People light candles during a protest against violence and in favor of peace in Medellin, Colombia, on June 8, 2025, the day after the attack on presidential candidate Miguel Uribe.

Colombian presidential candidate in 'critical condition' following 'assassination attempt' - as 15-year-old arrested

4 hours ago

Funeral for Palestinian who lost his life by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank

At least five Palestinians killed and 29 injured by Israeli gunfire near Gaza food point

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News