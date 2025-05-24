Man competing in Jim Clark rally in the Scottish Borders dies following crash

Man competing in Jim Clark rally in the Scottish Borders dies following crash. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

A 39-year-old man competing in the Jim Clark Rally in the Scottish Borders has died following a crash near Duns, police have said.

Motorsport UK confirmed the news of the death and named the co-driver who lost his life as Dai Roberts from Carmarthenshire.

His brother - Gareth 'Jaffa' Roberts - had also been killed in a rally accident in 2012.

The latest incident happened around 10.50 on Saturday morning on the D41/6 Edrom Mains road.

The victim's family have been made aware.

The driver, 27-year-old James Williams, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No-one else was injured.

Superintendent Vincent Fisher said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

In a statement, Motorsport UK said it sends its condolences to Dai’s family and friends, the Jim Clark Rally, Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and members of the motorsport community.

Motorsport UK said it has initiated a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident and will work closely with the Jim Clark Rally event organisers and Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and will cooperate with the relevant authorities

The Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally is a closed road Motorsport event, which is taking place this weekend from May 23-15, and is based around Duns in the Scottish Borders.

It is a round of the Probite British Rally Championship, Asset Alliance Group Scottish Rally Championship and Protyre National Asphalt Championship.

The rally is named after 1963 and 1965 Formula One champion Jim Clark, and has been a prominent feature of the UK rally calendar since its inception in 1970.