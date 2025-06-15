Man dies and girl, 8, hospitalised after major flat fire in Scotland

The corner of Scott Street and South Street. Picture: Google Street View

By Alice Brooker

A man has died and several people have been injured, including an eight-year-old girl, in a four-storey building blaze in Perth.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning at a building of flats in Perth, and has killed one man.

Another man, 27, has been hospitalised alongside an eight-year-old girl, while two firefighters, one of whom had been hurt by falling masonry, were also given medical treatment.

The fire was reported at the corner of Scott Street and South Street at about 1:50am.

Police Scotland has said temporary airspace restrictions are in place across Perth City Centre until 1pm on Wednesday "for security and safety".

Two firefighters, one of whom had been hurt by falling masonry, were given medical treatment. Picture: Alamy

A dozen fire crews were sent out to tackle the blaze, while nearby buildings were evacuated, with around 40 people forced to leave their homes.

First Minister John Swinney, who is also the MSP for Perthshire North, said on social media: "Terribly sorry to hear of the death of a man in the fire in Scott Street, Perth and I express my sympathy to his family."Concerned also for the condition of those who are receiving hospital treatment.

"This is a major incident and I am thankful to the emergency services."

A joint investigation has now been launched by the police and fire services.

Andy Girrity, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said firefighters found the roof of the four-storey residential building "well alight".

"Initially, three appliances were mobilised, but due to the severity of the blaze and structural collapses, a total of twelve appliances were involved at the height of the incident," he added.

"Five casualties, including one firefighter injured by falling masonry, were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"The incident has now been scaled back, and two appliances and one height vehicle remain on scene to dampen down hotspots."