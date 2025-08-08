Man dies after plunging from roof of car park at Manchester Airport

8 August 2025, 17:41

Terminal One at Manchester Airport.
Terminal One at Manchester Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has died from his injuries after plunging from roof of car park at Manchester Airport.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the car park close to Terminal 1 on Thursday.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious, according to Greater Manchester Police.

A police scene was established by officers and an investigations is now said to be underway.

The incident didn't result in any delays to flights departing or arriving at the airport, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed.

Manchester Airport, aircraft on stand - flights were not affected by the death at the nearby Terminal 1 carpark
Manchester Airport, aircraft on stand - flights were not affected by the death at the nearby Terminal 1 carpark. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "We are currently responding to a concern for welfare incident at a car park at Manchester Airport.

"There is no wider risk to the public and officers and colleagues from other emergency services are on the scene.

"Manchester Airport said it was working alongside the force to assist with their enquiries."

