Tragedy as man dies after 'plunging from balcony' at Oasis' Wembley Stadium gig

Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has died after 'plunging from the balcony' at Oasis' Wembley Stadium show over the weekend.

The man is said to have fallen from the balcony during Saturday's show, at the iconic London venue.

The man, believed to be aged in his 40s, is understood to have been sitting in the stadium's upper tier during the Gallagher brothers' performance.

Police and paramedics were in attendance within minutes, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the man's death on Sunday evening.

One fan, who was seated in the stadium at the time of the incident, described watching medics attempt to revive the man.

She wrote on social media: “I was directly underneath in section 211. At first glance

"I thought it was a coat falling from the above tier but then I looked and saw the bloke on the concrete. It was horrific to see.”

The pair played to a sell-out crowd on Saturday, with the iconic arches lit up for the second weekend of shows in the capital.

The highest stands at Wembley, widely considered to be the home of football, is some 170ft above the ground, with a stadium capacity of 90,000 seats for Saturday's show.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "At around 22:19hrs on Saturday, 2 August, officers on duty at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis concert responded alongside venue medics and the London Ambulance Service to reports that a person had been injured.

"A man - aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

T"he stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

"If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101, quoting 7985/02AUG."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.