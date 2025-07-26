Man dies trying to cross English Channel to the UK

26 July 2025, 17:29

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: PA

By Jennifer Kennedy

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on board a boat attempting to reach the UK, French authorities have confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A boat attempting to reach English shores turned back towards Equihen beach in northern France on Saturday morning.

When the boat arrived at the beach, a man was found on board in cardiac arrest, the Pas-de-Calais department’s sub-prefecture told the PA news agency.

Despite emergency services intervening at the scene, the man died soon after.

Later on Saturday an RNLI lifeboat carried migrants who have made the voyage into the Port of Dover.

Read More: Starmer says UK 'taking forward' plans to air-drop aid into Gaza as MPs urge PM to recognise Palestinian state

Read More: US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

Images showed the small boat passengers arriving in Dover
Images showed the small boat passengers arriving in Dover. Picture: PA

Pictures taken by the PA news agency showed a group of migrants huddled under blankets and orange life jackets aboard the boat.

According to UK Home Office provisional statistics, almost 24,000 people have arrived on small boats in the UK in 2025.

An investigation is under way under the authority of the prosecutor to determine the circumstances of the man’s death, the French authorities confirmed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thierry Neuville presents Lando Norris with his Pirelli Pole Position award

Norris will start front of the grid at Belgian Grand Prix as rain predicted on race day

dd

UK working with Jordan to air drop aid into Gaza, PM tells Macron and Merz

Hugo Keenan of the Lions reacts after scoring a try to win the Second Test match between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Hugo Keenan’s last-gasp try completes comeback as Lions celebrate series win

England fans gather in the pub in Brighton ready to watch England take on Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup Final.

Pubs to stay open late for European Championship final as Brits cheer on Lionesses

Earning the title of "leading country for missing devices in Europe", Britain has seen phone theft claims quadruple since June 2021.

Phone theft epidemic: UK now Europe's hotspot as gangs switch from drugs to devices

Hundreds have gathered across Scottish cities to protest Donald Trump's visit as the US president spends much of his first day in Scotland on his Turnberry golf course.

'Nae Trump': Hundreds of protestors take to streets as US President spends first day in Scotland golfing

World News

See more World News

Emily was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023.

Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

8 hours ago

A Southwest Airlines jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after take off to avoid hitting a British fighter jet.

US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

9 hours ago

Southwest Flight 1496 took off just before noon local time on a flight to Las Vegas

Crew injured as US passenger plane dives to avoid 'midair collision' with fighter jet

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News