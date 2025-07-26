Man dies trying to cross English Channel to the UK

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: PA

By Jennifer Kennedy

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on board a boat attempting to reach the UK, French authorities have confirmed.

A boat attempting to reach English shores turned back towards Equihen beach in northern France on Saturday morning.

When the boat arrived at the beach, a man was found on board in cardiac arrest, the Pas-de-Calais department’s sub-prefecture told the PA news agency.

Despite emergency services intervening at the scene, the man died soon after.

Later on Saturday an RNLI lifeboat carried migrants who have made the voyage into the Port of Dover.

Images showed the small boat passengers arriving in Dover. Picture: PA

Pictures taken by the PA news agency showed a group of migrants huddled under blankets and orange life jackets aboard the boat.

According to UK Home Office provisional statistics, almost 24,000 people have arrived on small boats in the UK in 2025.

An investigation is under way under the authority of the prosecutor to determine the circumstances of the man’s death, the French authorities confirmed.