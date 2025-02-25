Man in his 80s seriously injured after XL bully attack in Warrington

25 February 2025, 08:58 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 08:59

Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public (file image)
Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A pensioner has been seriously injured after being attacked by XL bully dogs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cheshire Police said they were called at 6.40pm yesterday to Bardsley Avenue, Warrington, where they found the man, 84, seriously injured at the scene.

Police destroyed two XL bullies and seized a third small dog.

Police are at the scene of the attack today as inquiries continue.

Since 31 December 2023 it has been illegal to sell, give away, abandon or breed from an XL bully.

Read more: Police could be given powers to raid homes of phone thieves as flagship Bill enters parliament

Read more: Pedestrian in her 40s killed in London bus crash as car driver arrested for dangerous driving

Since 1 February 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who chose not to keep their XL bully had to take it to a registered vet to be euthanised by 31 January 2024.

Registered dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amanda Pritchard's resignation as Chief Executive is expected to be confirmed this afternoon

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard to step down from her role

Jose Mourinho was appointed Fenerbahce manager in 2024

Galatasaray accuse Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho of making 'racist statements'

Ofcom will 'name and shame' social media companies that don't take action to cut down abuse of women and girls

Social media companies to be 'named and shamed' for not protecting women and girls online, Ofcom chief tells LBC
Ocean Infinity is searching for the downed plane

British team launches 'final search' for MH370, in bid to solve mystery of vanished plane 11 years on
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

BBC Gaza documentary cameraman ‘celebrated October 7 attacks’ as cost of film is revealed

Bessborough Road, where the crash took place

Pedestrian in her 40s killed in London bus crash as car driver arrested for dangerous driving

World News

See more World News

Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence

UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC

4 hours ago

Mitchell Ring was forced to sit near the body for several hours

Couple forced to sit next to dead woman for hours after she collapsed on long-haul flight

4 hours ago

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News