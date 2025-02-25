Man in his 80s seriously injured after XL bully attack in Warrington

Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A pensioner has been seriously injured after being attacked by XL bully dogs.

Cheshire Police said they were called at 6.40pm yesterday to Bardsley Avenue, Warrington, where they found the man, 84, seriously injured at the scene.

Police destroyed two XL bullies and seized a third small dog.

Police are at the scene of the attack today as inquiries continue.

Since 31 December 2023 it has been illegal to sell, give away, abandon or breed from an XL bully.

Since 1 February 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who chose not to keep their XL bully had to take it to a registered vet to be euthanised by 31 January 2024.

Registered dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public.