Man jailed for sending malicious messages to Sir Sadiq Khan and Jess Phillips was 'radicalised online,' Mayor tells LBC

19 February 2025, 12:49

Jack Bennett pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications to the mayor of London and the Birmingham Yardley MP
Jack Bennett pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications to the mayor of London and the Birmingham Yardley MP. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man jailed for sending malicious messages to Sir Sadiq Khan and Jess Phillips was "radicalised online", the mayor of London has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Bennett was jailed for sending what the judge called an "utterly deplorable" email to safeguarding minister Ms Phillips, a day after she had been criticised by X owner Elon Musk.

Bennett pleaded guilty at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to sending malicious communications to three people between February 2024 and January 2025, including the Birmingham Yardley MP and the mayor of London.

Sir Sadiq said there is a "direct causal effect" between what people say online and criminal acts.

"Yesterday there was a case in the criminal court where somebody was found guilty of malicious communication towards Jess Phillips and myself and the judge said ... that this chap had been radicalised online," he told LBC.

Read more: 'It's bonkers': Sadiq Khan hits out at Trump for 'rewarding' Putin while excluding Ukraine from peace talks

Read more: BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son

"And so we've got examples of people being radicalised online and it should worry the Government, and I know it does, and both (Home Secretary) Yvette Cooper and (Prime Minister Sir) Keir Starmer take this very seriously."

The Crown Prosecution Service said the email to Ms Phillips was sent on January 2 2025, the day after Mr Musk said the MP "deserves to be in prison" for denying requests to the Home Office for a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

The X owner later branded her a "rape genocide apologist".

Sir Sadiq said: "There is a link, a direct cause and effect, between what people say on social media and criminal acts of threatening violence or violence."

Bennett also sent racist and offensive emails to Sir Sadiq in February 2024 and Matt Twist, the assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, in April 2024.

He was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chengdu, Sichuan, China.

Chinese tourist village slammed for using fake snow to draw in visitors

Former Chief Whip Simon Hart has revealed details of a call from a Tory MP who asked to be saved from a brothel.

Former Chief Whip shares desperate call from Tory MP who 'needed saving from brothel with KGB agent and CCTV'
Tesco app and website.

Tesco app and website reporting issues, leaving customers unable to do online shopping

A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over the children featured.

BBC has 'serious questions to answer' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son, says Jon Sopel
Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil.

Father of Brit journalist missing in Brazil breaks silence as he reveals moment daughter's 'trail went cold'
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Hackney.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after 20-year-old dies in east London stabbing

World News

See more World News

Avoriaz is a French mountain resort

Brit skier, 23, found dead beneath French Alps cliff after 'plunging 260ft on return from night out'

55 mins ago

Austrian police arrest teenager over 'attack at railway station'

Isis supporting boy, 14, 'who planned attack at railway station' held by Austrian police

1 hour ago

Davi Nunes Moreira, of Planalto, Brazil, passed away seven days after injecting a solution made from a crushed butterfly into his leg.

Boy who injected himself with crushed butterfly for 'online challenge' suffered week of agonising symptoms before death

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News