Man killed in horror collision with police car responding to 999 call in Birmingham

By Henry Moore

A man has died following a collision involving a police car in Birmingham.

The fatal incident took place near the junction of Yardley Road and Florence Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

Birmingham Police say the vehicle was responding to a 999 call relating to men carrying knives in Acocks Green at the time of the collision.

The 40-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are being supported, West Midlands Police confirmed.

Birmingham Police said they are liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The two officers in the vehicle were not hurt.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 4726 of March 19.

Police added other officers attended the report of the man with the knives, but there was no sign of any disorder on arrival.