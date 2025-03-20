Man killed in horror collision with police car responding to 999 call in Birmingham

20 March 2025, 05:29 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 05:36

West Midlands Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigate a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian.
West Midlands Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigate a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man has died following a collision involving a police car in Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fatal incident took place near the junction of Yardley Road and Florence Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

Birmingham Police say the vehicle was responding to a 999 call relating to men carrying knives in Acocks Green at the time of the collision.

Read more: Manhunt underway with public urged 'do not approach' after prisoner 'faked medical emergency' to escape police van

Read more: Casualty and Holby City star pleads guilty to driving offences as drug-fuelled crash leaves nurse seriously injured

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, died at the scene.
The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, died at the scene. Picture: Alamy

The 40-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are being supported, West Midlands Police confirmed.

Birmingham Police said they are liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The two officers in the vehicle were not hurt.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 4726 of March 19.

Police added other officers attended the report of the man with the knives, but there was no sign of any disorder on arrival.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves hosts a roundtable with the defence sector at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, England, Friday Feb. 28, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

Rachel Reeves to choose spending cuts over tax rises in spring statement

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants - as Cleverly warns Putin will 'play off' President's 'urgency' for deal

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants amid fears Putin will 'play off' his 'urgency' for peace deal
Woman who duped boyfriend into believing she was pregnant with twins using fake baby bump jailed

Woman who duped boyfriend into believing she was pregnant with twins using fake baby bump jailed
Manhunt underway with public told 'do not approach' after prisoner breaks out of court-bound van on motorway

Manhunt underway with public urged 'do not approach' after prisoner 'faked medical emergency' to escape police van
File photo dated 06-07-2014 of The 2014 Tour De France navigates it's way through York passing Bettys Tea Rooms and the Mansion House. Edinburgh has been chosen to provide a ‘magnificent backdrop’ to the start of the 2027 Tour de France.

Tour de France to return to UK in 2027 with Scotland to host historic dual Grand Departs

Fellow students and other members of the public begin to lay flowers by the gates of St Mary le Strand church where the van came to a halt. This was after a van crashed yesterday killing one person. The victim was King's College London student, aged 21.

Woman, 20, killed in horror drug driving van crash on the Strand confirmed as King’s College student

World News

See more World News

Nice, France. 29th Mar, 2022. Emmanuel Macron's presidential election 2022 leaflet seen in Nice. The first round of the French Presidential Election 2022 will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022.

Concerns grow as France issues ‘survival manual’ to prepare citizens for invasion

6 hours ago

Washington, United States. 24 February, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, following bilateral discussions at the White House, February 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Diplomatic row erupts after French researcher expelled from US for expressing 'a personal opinion' on Trump

7 hours ago

British Airways Boeing 777-300ER on a sunny day landing at Singapore Changi Airport

BA crew member 'detained in Singapore' after 'raping stewardess colleague on night out during stopover'

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News