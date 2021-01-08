Man permanently blinded in Croydon acid attack

8 January 2021, 17:52

Both the identity and the motive of the attacker remains unknown, police said
Both the identity and the motive of the attacker remains unknown, police said. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A manhunt has been launched after an acid attack left a man blind and another seriously injured.

The attack happened on Thornton Heath, Croydon, on 7 December, but no CCTV has been identified.

The Metropolitan Police have released an image of the suspect and are appealing for help in tracking a suspect who fled the scene.

He is described as a white or Asian man in his 30s with a slim build who, at the time of the attack, was wearing a blue medical mask, a long jacket with the hood up, black trouser and shoes.

One of the victims has been left permanently blind and the other has been hospitalised.

The same man is said to have visited one of the victims in his home in September and claiming to have a letter.

According to one of the victims, when they collected the letter, the man punched them in the face with a chain wrapped around his fist.

Both the identity and the motive of the attacker remains unknown, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD1273/07DEC20.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online by visiting crimestoppers_uk.org

