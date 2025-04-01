Breaking News

Man 'carrying gun' shot dead after 'half hour stand-off' with police at railway station

1 April 2025, 15:03 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 15:51

s
A man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes Central railway station has been shot dead by police. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

A man has died after police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes Central railway station and shots were fired by firearms officers.





They said in a statement: "Officers from Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes railway station, Elder Gate, Milton Keynes, at 12.55pm today.

"Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.

"Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.

"There is not believed to be any further risk to the public at this time.

"We will provide more details as soon as we are able to."

'Scary'

An LBC reporter at the scene said she can see several police cars and officers surrounding the station.

The entrance remains taped off with a police cordon.

There is to be an increased police presence in the area, but so far services remain unaffected.

An eyewitness told her the man was shot once by officers after a half hour exchange with police.

He added officers were screaming at him telling him to "stay".

Another woman also told LBC it was "scary" and that incidents like this make people "not wanna go out".

v
Picture: LBC

c

