Man who stole £40k while pretending to be Asda manager has still not been arrested 10 years on

14 July 2025, 13:03

Asda
A man who stole £40,000 by pretending to be a manager at an Asda in Manchester has still not been caught a decade on. . Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

A man who stole £40,000 while pretending to be a manager at an Asda in Manchester has still not been caught a decade on.

A man wearing a suit walked behind the desk of the Bureau de Change at the Trafford Park store on July 29 2015, where he pretended to be a manager and served customers before stealing £40,000 from inside the safe.

He dealt with requests from customers and handed out cash and cheques.

Greater Manchester Police described the man as Asian, aged in his mid 20s or early 30s, and slim.

CCTV footage of the incident released at the time led officers to believe that he was wearing a wig and a fake beard, too.

GMP has since confirmed to the Manchester Evening News that the man was never arrested and all intelligence on the case dried up in 2015.

Det Con Simon Johnson said at the time: "I would ask people to take time to look at the CCTV footage and bear in mind that the offender may be using some form of disguise to obscure his appearance.

"The company who owns the kiosk have put forward a reward of £2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this crime."

