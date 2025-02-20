Man dies following arrest by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport - prompting police watchdog probe

By Danielle De Wolfe

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man died following his arrest by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport.

The man, 27, who was due to travel from the airport, was "displaying unusual behaviour" before being stopped and arrested by officers on Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

He was taken to a holding area where he became unwell and paramedics were called. He died at 1.53pm, the watchdog said.

An investigation was launched later that afternoon after a referral was made to the IPOC from the Home Office.

IOPC investigators were sent to the scene to begin gathering evidence.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.

"When someone dies after being taken into custody, it is important for there to be a thorough investigation to understand what has happened.

"We have been in touch with the man's family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.

"Our investigation is in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.