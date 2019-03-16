Police In Manchester Arrest Man Who Pledged Support For NZ Terrorist On Social Media

16 March 2019, 17:45 | Updated: 16 March 2019, 17:51

Police stand near tributes outside a mosque which was attacked in New Zealand
Police stand near tributes outside a mosque which was attacked in New Zealand. Picture: Getty

Police in Manchester have arrested a man who pledged support on social media for the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police said that officers made the arrest after becoming aware of a post on social media that "made reference and support for the terrible events in New Zealand."

Police made "urgent enquiries" and a 24-year-old man from Oldham was then arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "This is a very difficult time for people. The events in New Zealand have reverberated around the world. Many people are in deep shock and are worried.

"It is at times like this that, as a community, we stand together.

"Where the law permits and people cross the line, we will take robust action, which may include arrest and prosecution."

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Oldham man arrested over social media comment about NZ attack

49 mins ago

UK weather warnings for snow and strong winds as house destroyed by falling tree

4 hours ago

Pro-EU MP Nick Boles resigns from local Conservative party over Brexit

7 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Witness in Berlusconi 'bunga bunga' trial dies with 'signs of poisoning'

4 hours ago

Mother and child rescued as yellow vest protesters set fire to bank

4 hours ago

New Zealand shootings: Hero picked up mosque attacker's gun and chased him

7 hours ago

The News Explained

What are the rules on driving in Europe after Brexit?

Driving In Europe After Brexit: Everything You Need To Know About The New Permits

10 hours ago

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

1 day ago

Brexit

MPs will be voting on four amendments tonight, as well as the main motion

Brexit Delay Votes: What Are MPs Voting On And What Does It Mean For Brexit?

2 days ago