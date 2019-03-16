Police In Manchester Arrest Man Who Pledged Support For NZ Terrorist On Social Media

Police stand near tributes outside a mosque which was attacked in New Zealand. Picture: Getty

Police in Manchester have arrested a man who pledged support on social media for the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police said that officers made the arrest after becoming aware of a post on social media that "made reference and support for the terrible events in New Zealand."

Police made "urgent enquiries" and a 24-year-old man from Oldham was then arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "This is a very difficult time for people. The events in New Zealand have reverberated around the world. Many people are in deep shock and are worried.

"It is at times like this that, as a community, we stand together.

"Where the law permits and people cross the line, we will take robust action, which may include arrest and prosecution."