Mandatory reporting of child sex abuse might have ‘little or no consequence’

14 July 2025, 07:46

A young girl using a mobile phone.
A new mandatory duty to report child sex abuse could end up having "little or no consequence", MPs have warned. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A new mandatory duty to report child sex abuse could end up having "little or no consequence," MPs have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A lack of repercussions for people who fail to report such "horrific crimes" could lead to proposed new legislation proving "ineffective," the chairman of the Joint Committee on Human Rights said.

A mandatory duty to report child sexual abuse would be established as part of the Crime and Policing Bill, which is currently making its way through the House of Lords.

The committee said such a duty – which was one of the key recommendations to come from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse – is welcome, and described it as "an important step forward for protection of children’s human rights."

In its current form, the Bill would not make it a criminal offence for a person to fail to meet the duty, instead the person risks being barred from working with children.

The committee’s report noted "understandable" concerns about making a failure to comply a criminal offence, referring to a Government concern that a criminal sanction "may inadvertently create a chilling effect on those who wish to volunteer with children or enter certain professions."

Read more: Rachel Reeves to launch £500m fund to help vulnerable children

Read more: Barnaby Webber’s mother calls lack of victims’ rights in new bill ‘outrageous’

But the MPs warned that "the narrow scope of the duty and lack of repercussions for failing to comply with it could undermine its effectiveness."

They said: "While concerns about making a failure to comply with the duty to report a criminal offence are understandable, the alternative proposed in the Bill risks a failure to comply having little or no consequence. This could undermine the efficacy of the duty to report."

It recommended the Government review the impact of the mandatory reporting duty once it is in place, "with a view to expanding its scope if necessary" and "reconsider the consequence of failing to carry out the duty to report child sexual abuse to ensure it operates as an effective deterrent."

MPs warned there should not be a reliance on referrals being made by employers, managers or personnel providers "who may also be under pressure to protect reputation."

Committee chairman Lord Alton said there is a concern that the mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse "may need to go further."

He added: "Without repercussions for those who fail to do their duty and report these horrific crimes it may prove ineffective. If it fails to deliver the necessary change, the Government must review its impact and toughen its penalties."

The new legal obligation would make it a criminal offence for a person to prevent or deter another person from reporting suspected abuse.

Campaign group Mandate Now said the committee had "recognised that the Government’s version of mandatory reporting is unlikely to have a tangible effect," further describing the current measure in the Bill as "useless."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The introduction of mandatory reporting in England will mark a significant step in strengthening our child protection and safeguarding systems by creating a culture of openness and honesty rather than cover-ups and secrecy. It will also demonstrate to children and young people that if they come forward, they will be heard.

"We are also introducing a new criminal offence of obstructing an individual from making a report under that duty. This offence will be punishable by a custodial sentence of up to seven years."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Port Talbot moves towards arc furnace future with groundbreaking ceremony

Colin Firth

Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake

DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists - staff on a NHS hospital ward.

DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists

Amazon delivery driver dies after train hits van at level crossing

Amazon delivery driver dies after train hits van at level crossing

London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

End of Life care could be transformed with impacts seen across NHS and social care

New £1 million initiative aims to transform end-of-life care for dementia patients

World News

See more World News

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

9 mins ago

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

1 hour ago

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after routine traffic stop develops into high speed car chase in Kentucky

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News