'Irresponsible' M&S advert banned for 'unhealthily thin' model

23 July 2025, 11:03

The model faced the camera with one hand in her pocket and held a bag.
The model faced the camera with one hand in her pocket and held a bag. Picture: M&S

By Alice Padgett

An advert by retailer Marks & Spencer has been banned for featuring an 'irresponsible' image of a model who seemed 'unhealthily thin'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The image, with a model wearing slim-fit trousers and a white long-sleeved top, featured on the shop's app.

She faced the camera with one hand in her pocket and held a bag.

Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the models pose and choice of clothing meant the advert gave the impression she was unhealthily thin.

Her collarbones were "very prominent" and she wore "large pointed shoes which emphasised the slenderness of her legs", the watchdog found.

"In part due to the camera angle which appeared tilted downwards, the model’s head appeared out of proportion with the rest of her body and further highlighted her small frame," it said.

Read More: Urgent recall issued by major UK supermarket for curry ready meals over 'lethal health risk'

Marks and Spencer department store front on Broad Street, Reading UK.
Marks and Spencer department store front on Broad Street, Reading UK. Picture: Alamy

The ASA said they had multiple complaints about three other adverts on the M&S app and website that saw two female models wearing a pink polka dot dress.

The watchdog rejected the complaints after finding that the woman's face “did not look gaunt” and that “while thin… did not display any protruding bones”.

M&S said its women’s clothing range "represented a full spectrum of sizes, ranging from eight to 24".

The retailer acknowledged that the models in the adverts were size eight and at the lower end of its sizing range.

The shop said it took concerns about the depiction of body image in its adverts very seriously.

They said that models used in adverts were selected not only for professional suitability but also for their health and wellbeing.

M&S confirmed that it had removed the image after receiving complaints.

The watchdog said the image must not appear again in any form and told M&S to ensure the images in its campaigns were prepared responsibly and did not portray models that were too thin.

This comes as Chioma Nnadi, Vogue’s fashion editor, warned the fashion industry was moving towards a "worrying return to using extremely thin models".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police outside the hotel in Canary Wharf

Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside
Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.

Two dead and two seriously injured in Northern Ireland shooting

SUPERMAN 2025 Warner Bros. Pictures film with David Corenswet

Superman retains number one spot in UK box office

John Healey wearing a suit, carrying a red folder

Healey signs agreement paving way for export of Typhoon jets to Turkey

Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch and shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly during a visit to a housing development in Northwood, Middlesex. Picture date: Wednesday July 23, 2025.

Who is in the new shadow cabinet?

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport

Families of Air India crash victims 'sent wrong bodies' in bungled repatriation

World News

See more World News

x

British mother-of-two arrested in Mauritius after 'attempting to smuggle cannabis inside six-year-old son’s suitcase'

3 hours ago

A woman walks with a small child in her arms

Women and people in conflict zones will 'pay the highest price' for foreign aid cuts

6 hours ago

c

'He's the only one he listens to': PM urged to get Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Gaza ahead of visit

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News