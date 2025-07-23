'Irresponsible' M&S advert banned for 'unhealthily thin' model

The model faced the camera with one hand in her pocket and held a bag. Picture: M&S

By Alice Padgett

An advert by retailer Marks & Spencer has been banned for featuring an 'irresponsible' image of a model who seemed 'unhealthily thin'.

The image, with a model wearing slim-fit trousers and a white long-sleeved top, featured on the shop's app.

She faced the camera with one hand in her pocket and held a bag.

Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the models pose and choice of clothing meant the advert gave the impression she was unhealthily thin.

Her collarbones were "very prominent" and she wore "large pointed shoes which emphasised the slenderness of her legs", the watchdog found.

"In part due to the camera angle which appeared tilted downwards, the model’s head appeared out of proportion with the rest of her body and further highlighted her small frame," it said.

Marks and Spencer department store front on Broad Street, Reading UK. Picture: Alamy

The ASA said they had multiple complaints about three other adverts on the M&S app and website that saw two female models wearing a pink polka dot dress.

The watchdog rejected the complaints after finding that the woman's face “did not look gaunt” and that “while thin… did not display any protruding bones”.

M&S said its women’s clothing range "represented a full spectrum of sizes, ranging from eight to 24".

The retailer acknowledged that the models in the adverts were size eight and at the lower end of its sizing range.

The shop said it took concerns about the depiction of body image in its adverts very seriously.

They said that models used in adverts were selected not only for professional suitability but also for their health and wellbeing.

M&S confirmed that it had removed the image after receiving complaints.

The watchdog said the image must not appear again in any form and told M&S to ensure the images in its campaigns were prepared responsibly and did not portray models that were too thin.

This comes as Chioma Nnadi, Vogue’s fashion editor, warned the fashion industry was moving towards a "worrying return to using extremely thin models".