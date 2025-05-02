Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

2 May 2025, 11:43 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 11:55

Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.
Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The boss of Marks & Spencer has issued an apology to customers at the retailer works "day and night" to manage the manage the chaotic impacts of a major cyber attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stuart Machin said he was "really sorry" for the disruption sparked by the hack.

He did not clarify when normal services would resume as the retailer still grapples with the lasting impacts.

The hack which caused Marks & Spencer to halt online sales for five days has been linked to a 'teenage hacking' group.

Mr Machin said: "We are working day and night to manage the current cyber incident and get things back to normal for you as quickly as possible."

He thanked customers for "all the support you have shown us".

Read more: Marks and Spencer confirms 67 stores will shut over next five years as part of a major overhaul

Read more: Police investigate Marks & Spencer cyber attack as chaos left shelves bare and online sales halted

A hacking group is thought to have carried out the attack.
A hacking group is thought to have carried out the attack. Picture: Getty

M&S shares plunged almost 2% on Friday morning, and are now down about 5% from the instance when the firm first disclosed its IT systems had been affected.

As it stands, the cyber attack is still causing huge waves of devastation across the company with no signs of their digital shopping returning to business. Orders and returns online are currently suspended.

Returns are also impacted by the cyber attack with customers told to head to their local stores and find the designated till to return items. You can also return via the post.

Marks and Spencer's Food Hall are currently not accepting returns. Anyone with a gift card will also be unable to use them until matters are resolved.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the cyber attack, which is believed to have been carried out by a hacking group known as Scattered Spider.

M&S is not the only retailer to have been targeted by hackers in recent days, with Co-op and Harrods also coming under threat.

