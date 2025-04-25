M&S suspends all online orders after cyber attack triggers payment meltdown

Marks and Spencer store in Cardiff. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Marks & Spencer has suspended all online orders after a major cyber attack triggered a meltdown of online payment systems.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

All orders placed via the M&S website and app were halted on Friday as the knock-on effects of the cyber attack continued.

The British supermarket has been plagued by online issues since Monday's cyber attack, leaving many customers unable to use contactless payments in high street stores and click-and-collect services.

The issue has become so widespread that the supermarket has now been forced to halt online orders until further notice.

The incident, thought to be part of a ransomeware attack, has forced some of its internal processes offline since Monday.

Read more: 'Rewrite the rules': Trump 2028 merchandise goes on sale as US President tees up third political term

Read more: Three jailed for plotting to kill cage fighter involved in Britain's largest ever cash robbery

Person holding cellphone with website of British retail company Marks and Spencer Group plc in front of logo. Focus on center of phone display. Picture: Alamy

In a statement released on Friday, the supermarket has now said it is halting taking all online orders.

"As part of our proactive management of the incident, we have made the decision to pause taking orders via our UK & Ireland websites and apps and some M&S International operated websites," it said.

"The M&S product range is available to browse online, and our stores remain open and ready to welcome and serve customers."

The supermarket added that it is "working extremely hard" to restore its online operations, with the retailer now forced to apologise to customers for the "inconvenience".

The incident, thought to be part of a ransomeware attack, has forced some of its internal processes offline since Monday. Picture: M&S

All orders placed through Ocado are thought to be unaffected.

"We previously informed customers that there was no need to take any action. That remains the case, and we will let them know, if the situation changes," the supermarket added.

"We remain grateful for the support that our customers, colleagues, partners and suppliers have shown during this time and will provide further updates, as appropriate."