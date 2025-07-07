Massive queues as key motorway closed in both directions after huge eight-vehicle crash

7 July 2025, 15:20

The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'
The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'. Picture: National Highways

By Josef Al Shemary

Drivers have been warned of significant delays as a key motorway has been closed in both directions after a shocking eight-vehicle crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three people have been hospitalised in the crash, while six others were assessed at the scene with minor injuries.

The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'

The vital motorway also known as the Manchester Ring Motorway is closed near Stockport as emergency services are working on a collision involving four cars and four HGVs.

The crash, which happened at around 11:30 this morning, has led to severe disruption as traffic queues continue to build up.

National Highways said the crash caused damage to the infrastructure on the road, as a buried and lamp columns were hit and there was a fuel spillage.

“It has been confirmed there were only minor injuries from the collision but it is expected the road will remain closed in both directions for a substantial amount of time due to the amount of infrastructure damage, spillage, debris clean-up and the recovery of several substantially damaged large vehicles,” the body wrote.

Read more: Another summer heatwave! Temperatures set to soar above 30C - and weather records could be broken again

Read more: Royals and Sir Keir Starmer lead nation in remembering victims who lost their lives in 7/7 terror attack

There was also a spilt load from a HGV and overturned vehicles.

The road leads to Manchester Airport, and drivers heading to the airport have been warned of the delays.

The vital motorway also known as the Manchester Ring Motorway is closed near Stockport as emergency services are working on a collision involving four cars and four HGVs.
The vital motorway also known as the Manchester Ring Motorway is closed near Stockport as emergency services are working on a collision involving four cars and four HGVs. Picture: National Highways

“One of the heavy goods vehicles has crossed through the central reservation barrier and struck several lamp columns in the process,” National Highways wrote in an update.

“One of the other heavy goods vehicles has shed its load of beer barrels into the road. Additionally there are several ruptured fuel tanks from the collision which have resulted in a large amount of diesel across the carriageway in both directions.”

Police, ambulances, fire and rescue teams and traffic officers are all attending the scene along with maintenance contractors to respond to the incident.

“Road users caught within the closures will be released in due course and National Highways and Greater Manchester Police are making every effort to do this as quickly as possible. However, it may take some time for all traffic within the closures to be cleared and we apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience if impacted,” National Highways said.

Diversion routes are in place for drivers in the area:

Clockwise (follow the route marked with a hollow diamond symbol and then a solid triangle symbol)

  • Leave M60 clockwise at Jct 25 At the roundabout, take third exit onto A560
  • Follow the A560 westbound and continue past J26, remaining on the A560.
  • At the Portwood Interchange (M60 J27) take the third exit to remain on the A560
  • Note: diversion route symbol changes to solid triangle at this point
  • Continue on to the A560 to the roundabout with the A5145 and take the fourth exit on to Travis Brow
  • Keep left on the A5145 and turn on to the A5145
  • Remain on the A5145 to J1 of the M60 and at the roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M60 clockwise.

Anti-clockwise (follow route marked with a solid square symbol on local road signs):

  • Leave M60 anti-clockwise at Jct 1.
  • At the roundabout take second exit onto A5145 (Travis Brow)
  • At A5145/A560 roundabout, take first exit onto A560 eastbound
  • At A560/M60 Jct 27 roundabout, take third exit onto A560 eastbound
  • At A560/M60 Jct 25 roundabout, take first exit and rejoin M60 anti-clockwise.

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Killick as Florenz Ziegfeld in a scene called After the Show from Funny Girl.

Touch of Frost and The Crown star David Killick dies aged 87

Rooney, 39, retired from professional football in 2021 to go into management

Rooney signs reported £800k Match of the Day deal

A man and a woman stand next to each other smiling.

Rivals actor keen to return to set after being cleared of assault

Passengers at the Security check in at Heathrow Terminal 3.They put liquids and bottles in separate plastic bags before passing through Security.

Airport liquids rule change risks sparking 'extra delays and confusion' as 100ml restriction scrapped at some sites
National Express has made the offer this summer

How to get free child travel on National Express

Hundreds of people have donated towards funeral costs for a four-year-old boy killed in a "freak accident" when a gravestone fell on him in a cemetery.

Hundreds donate towards funeral costs for four-year-old boy who died after gravestone fell and crushed him

World News

See more World News

Emma

'Brave' counselor praised after saving 14 campmates after flash flooding kills 27 at Texas girls' summer camp

3 mins ago

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

14 mins ago

A man wearing a suit exits a car

Russian minister dies hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News