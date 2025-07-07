Massive queues as key motorway closed in both directions after huge eight-vehicle crash

The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'. Picture: National Highways

By Josef Al Shemary

Drivers have been warned of significant delays as a key motorway has been closed in both directions after a shocking eight-vehicle crash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three people have been hospitalised in the crash, while six others were assessed at the scene with minor injuries.

The M60 has been closed in both directions and drivers have been told to expect continued delays for ‘a substantial amount of time'

The vital motorway also known as the Manchester Ring Motorway is closed near Stockport as emergency services are working on a collision involving four cars and four HGVs.

The crash, which happened at around 11:30 this morning, has led to severe disruption as traffic queues continue to build up.

National Highways said the crash caused damage to the infrastructure on the road, as a buried and lamp columns were hit and there was a fuel spillage.

“It has been confirmed there were only minor injuries from the collision but it is expected the road will remain closed in both directions for a substantial amount of time due to the amount of infrastructure damage, spillage, debris clean-up and the recovery of several substantially damaged large vehicles,” the body wrote.

Read more: Another summer heatwave! Temperatures set to soar above 30C - and weather records could be broken again

Read more: Royals and Sir Keir Starmer lead nation in remembering victims who lost their lives in 7/7 terror attack

There was also a spilt load from a HGV and overturned vehicles.

The road leads to Manchester Airport, and drivers heading to the airport have been warned of the delays.

The vital motorway also known as the Manchester Ring Motorway is closed near Stockport as emergency services are working on a collision involving four cars and four HGVs. Picture: National Highways

“One of the heavy goods vehicles has crossed through the central reservation barrier and struck several lamp columns in the process,” National Highways wrote in an update.

“One of the other heavy goods vehicles has shed its load of beer barrels into the road. Additionally there are several ruptured fuel tanks from the collision which have resulted in a large amount of diesel across the carriageway in both directions.”

Police, ambulances, fire and rescue teams and traffic officers are all attending the scene along with maintenance contractors to respond to the incident.

“Road users caught within the closures will be released in due course and National Highways and Greater Manchester Police are making every effort to do this as quickly as possible. However, it may take some time for all traffic within the closures to be cleared and we apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience if impacted,” National Highways said.

Diversion routes are in place for drivers in the area:

Clockwise (follow the route marked with a hollow diamond symbol and then a solid triangle symbol)

Leave M60 clockwise at Jct 25 At the roundabout, take third exit onto A560

Follow the A560 westbound and continue past J26, remaining on the A560.

At the Portwood Interchange (M60 J27) take the third exit to remain on the A560

Note: diversion route symbol changes to solid triangle at this point

Continue on to the A560 to the roundabout with the A5145 and take the fourth exit on to Travis Brow

Keep left on the A5145 and turn on to the A5145

Remain on the A5145 to J1 of the M60 and at the roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M60 clockwise.

Anti-clockwise (follow route marked with a solid square symbol on local road signs):