Massive sinkhole that destroyed Surrey street ‘could take year to fix’ as residents displaced

The scene in Godstone after a sinkhole appeared in the small village on Monday night. Picture date: Saturday February 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A massive sinkhole that swallowed parts of a street in a Surrey town could take a year to fix, as some residents are in emergency accommodation.

A major incident has been declared after a two large sinkholes opened up on residential Surrey street, and residents from 30 properties were evacuated.

The largest of the two sinkholes, measuring around 65ft (20m), has now been labelled a 'collapse', which is generally considered more dangerous than a sinkhole.

During a public meeting on Tuesday, displaced residents complained about a lack of clarity on housing provisions, as some reported having to move to a new place nearly every day.

People lined the walls and some crouched on the floor of St Nicholas Youth Centre in Tandridge as one resident, Diego Silva, 33, said his family has slept at three different locations in the last four nights.

Residents and business owners attending a public meeting at St Nicholas Youth Centre in Godstone, Surrey, to discuss their concerns after a sinkhole appeared in the small village. Tuesday February 25, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mr Silva said he, his wife, and their 17-month old child are currently "crammed" inside the home of a friend who has three other children.

The banker, who has lived in Godstone for less than six months, told attendees: "If it was for us - me and my wife - we would be more than welcome to jump around, but we have a baby, and she needs the stability.

"We noticed that since we had to leave in the middle of the night, that affects the baby really badly, she has been really clingy, wants mummy and daddy all the time - she has been crying out in the middle of the night because she doesn't know where she is."

Some have found accommodation through insurance providers or personal connections.

The scene in Godstone after a sinkhole appeared in the small village on Monday night. Picture date: Saturday February 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

However, one woman, who spoke on behalf of a number of residents, said insurers are offering only "two, four and six weeks" of accommodation and that the council would soon be receiving more requests for housing.

Two families have been so far been offered emergency temporary accommodation by the council, the meeting heard.

Initial emergency accommodation could be a Travelodge hotel or bed and breakfast rooms, the meeting was told.

The woman said these would be unsuitable given the latest timescales.

She said: "The families are bankrupting themselves eating whilst they're in these Travelodges (and) they can't wash their clothes".

James Devonshire, head of housing at the council, said: "There's no denying we would support anyone that needs it, there's clearly a need to support longer-term now, obviously having heard the timelines."

The scene in Godstone where police have evacuated a number of properties and a 100-metre cordon was put in place after a sinkhole appeared in the small village on Monday night. Picture date: Wednesday February 19, 2025. Picture: Alamy

He said the council had expected that insurers would only offer a limited number of weeks.

The local authority can only house families with young children in hotel rooms for six weeks before they must move them on to self-contained units, he added.

The council currently supports 44 other households with emergency housing for different reasons, he said.

Lloyd Allen, who is in charge of the technical team that is responding to the incident, said "something like this takes up to a year to solve".

The incident is considered a "collapse" rather than a sinkhole, he added.

The infrastructure team manager at Surrey County Council said: "We will work as hard as we can to get a solution in place - for those residents who have been displaced by this, it doesn't mean that you won't be there.

"We will try and make decisions to get people back into their homes as quickly as we can, but we need to have a knowledge over that - we can't let people go back into their homes if we feel there's a danger.

"We need to be really sure that there's not a danger and we will be releasing people back into their homes gradually over a period of time, I don't know what that period of time is".