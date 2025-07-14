Breaking News

MasterChef's John Torode reveals allegation of racist language amid inquiry Into Gregg Wallace complaints

John Torode took to Instagram to tell fans that he allegedly made the remarks in 2018 or 2019 and that he had apologised immediately afterwards. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

MasterChef presenter John Torode says he is subject to an allegation of using racist language as part of an inquiry into separate allegations against co-host Gregg Wallace.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The TV chef, 59, took to Instagram to tell fans that he allegedly made the remarks in 2018 or 2019 and that he had apologised immediately afterwards.

The allegation was upheld in a report, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, which also substantiated 45 out of the 83 allegations made against Wallace.

Speaking in an Instagram post on Monday, Torode said he had "no recollection" of the alleged incident, adding: "I do not believe that it happened."

His statement said: "Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

"For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion.

"The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

"I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I've always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence."

A report into the behaviour of Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveal that 45 out of 83 allegations raised against the star have been 'substantiated'. Picture: Alamy

Following the publication of the report, the BBC said it had no plans to work with Wallace again.

The report found:

Twelve claims he made inappropriate jokes and innuendo

Sixteen reports he made sexually explicit comments

Two allegations that he made sexualised comments to or about someone

Four complaints that he made culturally insensitive or racist comments

Three claims that he was in a state of undress

Seven allegations of bullying

One allegation of unwanted touching

In November 2024 Banijay UK announced that Wallace would step away from his role on MasterChef while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report found that the "majority of the allegations against Mr Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018", with only one allegation substantiated after 2018.

It also concluded that the "majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour", adding that "a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated", with "one incident of unwelcome physical contact" also substantiated.

The report noted that during the course of the investigation, which was over a seven-month period, Wallace was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and said that the findings should be viewed in the context of his neurodiversity.

During the investigation it was also found that "10 standalone allegations were made against other people, two of which were substantiated".

Wallace, 60, has been "co-operative and forthcoming" and was interviewed three times by the investigations team, for a total of 14 hours of interview.

But Banijay UK said that "Wallace's return to MasterChef (is) untenable" following the number of sustained allegations.