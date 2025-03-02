Crystal Palace give Mateta update after striker's 'ear nearly cut in half' in FA Cup tie by tackle that 'endangered his life'

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace injured by a kick in the face by Millwall goalkeeper during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Crystal Palace have given an update on their strike Jean-Philippe Mateta after he was seriously injured by a "reckless" challenge in their FA Cup tie with Millwall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident occurred early in the first half of the 3-1 Palace victory at Selhurst Park when Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was rushing, leg extended, to meet a through ball and kicked the Palace striker in the head.

The club said that Mateta had been rushed to St George's hospital in south London and had 25 stitches to his ear - and has since been discharged.

"He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor," the club said in a statement.

"Thank you to the medical staff at both Selhurst Park and the hospital for their help and professionalism, and for all the wishes of support that JP and the club have received today.

After the challenge Mateta was, after a long pause to treat him, taken off on the pitch on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital.

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace receives medical treatment after being fouled in a tackle with Liam Roberts of Millwall. Picture: Getty

Parish told Sky Sports after the match "I think his ear is almost in half" but agreed with Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Millwall boss Alex Neil that Roberts' intent was not to hurt the France forward.

Speaking at half-time, Parish had said: "There's a lot of emotion in football but we need to talk about that challenge.

"In all the time I've watched football I haven't ever seen a challenge like it. I looked to see how old the keeper was, he's 30 years old. I mean that is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen.

"And I think he needs to have a long, hard look at himself that lad, because he's endangering a fellow professional, maybe even his life, with a challenge like that.

"It's very difficult for me to talk about the rest of the game because obviously we're worried about JP, and it's just a terrible, terrible challenge.

"They're all professionals out there and they've got to treat each other like professionals and have a duty of care towards their fellow professional and that goalkeeper hasn't had one."

Jean-Philippe Mateta receives treatment. Picture: Getty

Parish was also critical of referee Michael Oliver, wondering why he needed to consult VAR after the collision before dismissing Roberts with a red card in the eighth minute.

As Mateta was being treated, some Millwall fans could be heard chanting "let him die".

Goals from Daniel Munoz and Mateta's replacement Eddie Nketiah added to Japhet Tanganga's own goal, while Wes Harding's strike deep in first-half stoppage time was Millwall's lone consolation.

Parish was more measured after the match, telling Sky Sports: "I think (Mateta's) OK. I've had a message from his agents, so hopefully.

"It's a head injury, isn't it, so you don't really know, but he's got a really bad gash, I think his ear is almost in half."

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace clutches his face after he is kicked in the head by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts. Picture: Getty

The Palace co-owner would not describe his previous interview as "angry" and agreed "shocked" was perhaps the more accurate term to sum up his feelings.

Parish added: "Look, you've got to assume the kid doesn't mean it. It's a lot of pressure, isn't it, I don't think he's played for them that much, so I'm sure he will want to apologise.

"I've heard he is very upset about it himself. It was just a shocking challenge, and obviously at that time I was very worried for JP.

"We still are, slightly, but hopefully he is OK."