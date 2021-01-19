Breaking News

Matt Hancock told to self-isolate by Covid-19 app

19 January 2021, 09:41 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 10:01

Matt Hancock has said he is in self-isolation
Matt Hancock has said he is in self-isolation. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Health Secretary is in self-isolation after being alerted by his Covid-19 app.

Matt Hancock confirmed he would be following the procedure, the morning after he fronted a front of a Downing Street press conference.

In a tweet he said: "Last night I was alerted by the NHS Covid-19 app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday.

"We all have a part to play in getting this virus under control."

The app notifies users who have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for the virus, so they can self isolate in case they themselves have contracted it.

Yesterday, Mr Hancock warned Britt don't "blow it now" by failing to follow the rules, as he confirmed over four million people in the UK have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine.

The Health Secretary hailed the speed at which the jab has been rolled out across the UK but said that disregarding the rules now could significantly worsen the situation.

At a Downing Street press conference on Monday, he assured the over-80s who have not yet been invited for a vaccine that they would get their first dose in the next four weeks.

Read more: 24/7 Covid vaccine clinics to be piloted within weeks, minister tells LBC

Read more: Rapid vaccine rollout could see lockdown start to be lifted in March, minister says

"Don't blow it now. We're on the route out. We're protecting the most vulnerable. We're getting the virus under control," he said.

"Together, I know that we can do it and we've got to stick at it - especially without plans for all adults in the UK to be offered a Covid vaccine by September."

More to follow...

UK News

See more UK News

The cyclist can be heard yelling at the driver

Watch the moment cyclist 'coughs and spits' at driver as he yells 'I've got Covid!'

3 mins ago

Meghan is suing the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline over a series of articles which reproduced parts of a handwritten letter

Meghan Markle letter to dad published by Mail is 'serious invasion of privacy', a court hears

16 mins ago

Jurors heard that Keelan was stabbed with a variety of weapons in the back of a taxi in Langley Road

Chilling CCTV shows teen's last moments before brutal gang stabbing

50 mins ago

World News

See more World News

Israeli police watch worshippers leave at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Arab League urges Joe Biden to ditch Donald Trump’s Palestine policies

2 hours ago

A soldier holds a Taiwan national flag during a military exercise in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Taiwan troops stage drill aimed at repelling attack from China

3 hours ago

The White House is seen from the Washington Monument (Jon Raedle/AP)

Busy in-tray awaits incoming US president Joe Biden

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?

23 hours ago

Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?

5 days ago

Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

5 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London