Breaking News

Matt Hancock told to self-isolate by Covid-19 app

Matt Hancock has said he is in self-isolation. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Health Secretary is in self-isolation after being alerted by his Covid-19 app.

Matt Hancock confirmed he would be following the procedure, the morning after he fronted a front of a Downing Street press conference.

In a tweet he said: "Last night I was alerted by the NHS Covid-19 app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday.

"We all have a part to play in getting this virus under control."

The app notifies users who have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for the virus, so they can self isolate in case they themselves have contracted it.

Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCOVID19app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday.



We all have a part to play in getting this virus under control. pic.twitter.com/MaN1EI7UyY — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 19, 2021

Yesterday, Mr Hancock warned Britt don't "blow it now" by failing to follow the rules, as he confirmed over four million people in the UK have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine.

The Health Secretary hailed the speed at which the jab has been rolled out across the UK but said that disregarding the rules now could significantly worsen the situation.

At a Downing Street press conference on Monday, he assured the over-80s who have not yet been invited for a vaccine that they would get their first dose in the next four weeks.

Read more: 24/7 Covid vaccine clinics to be piloted within weeks, minister tells LBC

Read more: Rapid vaccine rollout could see lockdown start to be lifted in March, minister says

"Don't blow it now. We're on the route out. We're protecting the most vulnerable. We're getting the virus under control," he said.

"Together, I know that we can do it and we've got to stick at it - especially without plans for all adults in the UK to be offered a Covid vaccine by September."

More to follow...