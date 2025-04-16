From butter to mutton: Full list of meat and dairy items UK travellers are now banned from bringing back from EU

16 April 2025, 15:38 | Updated: 16 April 2025, 15:48

Charcuterie board with cured meat and cheeses served on a natural wooden slab tray with a cheese knife and a spoon in a restaurant setting.
You can no longer bring in meat or dairy products into the UK from the EU. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

You can no longer bring in meat or dairy products into the UK from the EU.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New measures have come into force, banning imports of things like beef, cheese and butter for personal use.

But there are different rules in Northern Ireland, which still allow animal products to be brought in from the EU.

The government said in a social media post: "You can no longer bring meat or dairy products from EU or EEA countries into Great Britain for personal use.

"This includes beef, pork, lamb, mutton, venison and goat meat, and all dairy products like cheese, butter or yoghurt.

"If you're travelling over Easter weekend, check what you can and can't bring back before you go."

Charcuterie and cheese at La Boqueria market in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
You can no longer bring meat or dairy products from the EU or EEA. Picture: Alamy

According to the government website, you cannot bring in any of the following meat, dairy and animal products for human consumption:

  • pork
  • beef
  • lamb
  • mutton
  • goat
  • venison
  • other products made from these meats, for example sausages
  • milk and dairy products like butter, cheese and yoghurt

You can bring in up to 2kg per person of powdered infant milk, infant food, or special food needed for medical reasons.

You can only bring it in if it does not need to be refrigerated before use, and is in branded, unopened packaging (unless in current use).

Read more: Toby Carvery faces legal action from council after 500-year-old tree felled

Read more: Flood warning issued after nearly month's worth of rain falls on Devon and Cornwall

v
Picture: Alamy

According to the government website, you can bring the following into Great Britain from any country without any restrictions:

  • bread, but not sandwiches filled with meat or dairy products
  • cakes without fresh cream
  • biscuits
  • chocolate and confectionery, but not those made with a lot of unprocessed dairy ingredients
  • pasta and noodles, but not if mixed or filled with meat or meat products
  • packaged soup, stocks and flavourings
  • processed and packaged plant products, such as packaged salads and frozen plant material
  • food supplements containing small amounts of an animal product, such as fish oil capsules
Cheese and cured meats on sale at a french open air market.
The rules on bringing meat, dairy, fish and other animal products depend on the country you’re bringing it from. Picture: Alamy

