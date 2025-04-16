From butter to mutton: Full list of meat and dairy items UK travellers are now banned from bringing back from EU

You can no longer bring in meat or dairy products into the UK from the EU. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

You can no longer bring in meat or dairy products into the UK from the EU.

New measures have come into force, banning imports of things like beef, cheese and butter for personal use.

But there are different rules in Northern Ireland, which still allow animal products to be brought in from the EU.

The government said in a social media post: "You can no longer bring meat or dairy products from EU or EEA countries into Great Britain for personal use.

"This includes beef, pork, lamb, mutton, venison and goat meat, and all dairy products like cheese, butter or yoghurt.

"If you're travelling over Easter weekend, check what you can and can't bring back before you go."

You can no longer bring meat or dairy products from the EU or EEA. Picture: Alamy

According to the government website, you cannot bring in any of the following meat, dairy and animal products for human consumption:

pork

beef

lamb

mutton

goat

venison

other products made from these meats, for example sausages

milk and dairy products like butter, cheese and yoghurt

You can bring in up to 2kg per person of powdered infant milk, infant food, or special food needed for medical reasons.

You can only bring it in if it does not need to be refrigerated before use, and is in branded, unopened packaging (unless in current use).

According to the government website, you can bring the following into Great Britain from any country without any restrictions:

bread, but not sandwiches filled with meat or dairy products

cakes without fresh cream

biscuits

chocolate and confectionery, but not those made with a lot of unprocessed dairy ingredients

pasta and noodles, but not if mixed or filled with meat or meat products

packaged soup, stocks and flavourings

processed and packaged plant products, such as packaged salads and frozen plant material

food supplements containing small amounts of an animal product, such as fish oil capsules