Meghan says the best entrepreneurs are ‘not afraid to get their hands dirty’

Meghan Markle cheers on friend Serena Williams of USA while she is competing in the finals of the Women's Singles at the 2019 US Open Tennis
Meghan shared comments about starting up her business on her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about the need to get “messy” and the pressures of starting her business.

In the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan discussed the need to get her “hands dirty” as a company founder.

She also shared that, due to the pressures of starting her own business, she does not have time to cook everyday.

Discussing entrepreneurship, Meghan told co-host Heather Hasson: “It can get messy and the best founders are not afraid to get their hands dirty.”

Meghan launched her As Ever brand in April 2025.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast where they met some of Northern Ireland's brightest young entrepreneurs.
The Duchess also told co-host Heather Hasson she does not have time to cook everyday. Picture: Alamy

She continued: “And I don't mean play dirty. I mean, when it's 'clean up on aisle five' time, you are the first person there with a mop.

“When you see something that is an easy solve in the everyday, that's not complicated, that's not fussy, how do you get your hands involved and change the way of thinking surrounding it so it doesn't feel daunting?”

The Duchess described the journey of her brand building to involve “moving at work speed, problem solving, filling gaps in real time, scratching a million tiny, tiny things off of your to do list, but not in that fun way like a lotto ticket”.

The Duchess, who has a reality TV show exploring cooking, gardening and hosting tips, also shared that she occasionally orders takeout.

“I see vegetables and I see takeout - because I don't have time to cook every day - and I go, 'Alright, but how do I still make this flattering and beautiful and present well and something that people find appetising?,” she said.

During the podcast, Meghan also sympathised with Hasson, who described facing a “terrible, terrible lawsuit” by a “Goliath” company who was also taking action against her firm.

Meghan responded: “Do you feel more resilient after having gone through that? Because I will say, you won. You fought that fight and you won."

The Duchess previously won her own High Court case in a privacy and copyright claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.

