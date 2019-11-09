Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William and Kate to reunite at Remembrance service

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate will reunite today at a Remembrance event. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reunite to commemorate Britain’s war dead at a service later today.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will also attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance ahead of Remembrance Sunday tomorrow.

It will be the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges will appear in public together since Harry and Meghan opened up about their struggles in an emotional television documentary.

The service at the Royal Albert Hall will also be attended by the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

This year's event marks 75 years since notable battles of 1944 including Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, D-Day and the collaboration of Commonwealth and Allied forces.

It will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters and pay tribute to RFA Mounts Bay which delivered supplies and aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian this year.

The ceremony is hosted by the Royal British Legion and commemorates all those who lost their lives in conflicts.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both said in interviews aired in October, that they were struggling with scrutiny from elements of the British tabloid press.

Prince Harry also said that he and his brother William were on “different paths.”