Mental health takes centre stage at the Chelsea Flower Show

20 May 2025, 13:20

Hamzah Adam-Desai won a silver medal at the Chelsea Flower Show for the MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden
Hamzah Adam-Desai won a silver medal at the Chelsea Flower Show for the MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden. Picture: Supplied/RHS

By Katy Ronkin

Award-winning designer Hamzah Adam-Desai was inspired by his experience using gardening and nature to improve mental wellbeing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hamzah Adam-Desai's design, entitled the MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden, is on show this week at the Royal Hospital Chelsea Flower Show, where it was awarded a silver medal by the Royal Horticultural Society.

The container garden focuses on colour therapy and the powerful connection between nature and mental wellbeing. The garden also supports Shout, the UK’s first free, confidential and 24/7 text support service for anyone in crisis.

The award winning designer told LBC that his experience using Shout during the COVID-19 pandemic was part of his inspiration for the design.

Read more: As the Princess of Wales reminded us, spending time in nature can offer peace of mind

Read more: King Charles shown rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour with Queen Camilla

After the Chelsea Flower Show, the garden will be moved to its forever home at Haven House Children’s Hospice.
After the Chelsea Flower Show, the garden will be moved to its forever home at Haven House Children’s Hospice. Picture: RHS

"I actually used Shout's text service during the pandemic because I was studying and it was all a bit overwhelming. I think most people during the pandemic were struggling with something. I used their text service, and they were great."

"I thought, how can we start having a different conversation about going outside and being in nature. Because that's what we were all doing. We weren't doing normal things, except for that one hour when you went out, when you could go for a walk in nature. And I thought, how can I bring this into a gardening context or a garden?" he added.

After the Chelsea Flower Show, the garden will be moved to its forever home at Haven House Children’s Hospice, which is a charity also supported by MS Amlin. The garden will be a permanent fixture for the children and their families at Haven House, with a focus on continuing its purpose of using colour and nature to help boost and support mental wellbeing.

Celebrities got a first glimpse of this year’s show on Monday, before the King and Queen tour the annual horticultural event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea celebrating all things gardening.

And designers say many of the gardens this year have a “very natural feeling”, as people crave a connection with nature, with gravel paths bleeding into planting, paving with moss and plants growing through it and native plants from foxgloves to cow parsley featuring at the show.

Nigel Dunnett, whose Hospitalfield Arts Garden grown in sand evokes the Arbroath coast where the charity is based, said the sand-growing approach was a “hot topic” at the moment, as the UK struggles with a dry spring and the extremes of climate change loom.

The Hospitalfield Arts Garden by Nigel Dunnett (pictured)
The Hospitalfield Arts Garden by Nigel Dunnett (pictured). Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

And he said his garden was “plant-filled”, trying to fill as much of the space as they could with plants.

"That’s a common thing around most of the gardens. They do have a very natural feeling,” he said.

“Creating this immersive natural experience is something that people are really craving, rather than hard landscapes.

“It’s this connection with nature, which so many of us are now losing, and gardens and public places in cities are real opportunities to reintroduce people to.”

The garden is being relocated to a primary school in Arbroath after the show, and he added there was a “duty” to reconnect children with nature so that future generations could have the spark that prompts a love of gardening.

READ MORE: Chelsea Flower Show returns with a focus on climate, nature – and a love of dogs

Tasha Ghouri wears a striking head piece for The King's Trust Garden: Seeding Success designed by Joe Perkins.
Tasha Ghouri wears a striking head piece for The King's Trust Garden: Seeding Success designed by Joe Perkins. Picture: Malcolm Park/Alamy Live News
Myleene Klass visits the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Myleene Klass visits the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: LFP/Alamy Live News

One of the most natural gardens at this year’s show is the Wildlife Trusts’ rainforest garden, highlighting Atlantic temperate rainforest habitat which once covered western coasts of Britain, the island of Ireland and the Isle of Man, but has shrunk from about a fifth of land to just 1%.

The garden highlights efforts by the trusts, in partnership with insurance company Aviva, to restore and protect the habitat, and show how nature-friendly gardening can help British wildlife.

The garden’s designer, Zoe Claymore, said: “We are going for perfectly imperfect and celebrating joy and life.”

She described the garden as organised chaos, pointing to trees “on the wonk” to showcase nature’s resilience, native plants and trees such as Welsh poppies, bluebells, cowslips and foxgloves, and highlighting mosses and ferns as the “stars of the show”.

“More wild is perfection, because perfection in horticulture isn’t about everything the same, it’s about the joy and connection plants bring you and nurture your soul,” she said.“I think a more wild garden is more what it is to be human.”

A final watering of The Wildlife Trusts' British Rainforest Garden by Zoe Claymore, All About Plants
A final watering of The Wildlife Trusts' British Rainforest Garden by Zoe Claymore, All About Plants. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

And Rob Stoneman, director of landscape recovery at the Wildlife Trusts, said the garden featured species such as cow parsley, which was a common hedgerow plant that many thought of as a weed but was “beautiful”.

He said that since Victorian times, it was understood that gardens and green spaces could bring the countryside into the urban realm and benefit people’s health and mental health.

But a typical garden centre was also filled with plastic and pesticides.“I’m not saying all of that is bad, but actually, what we need to do is return back to this concept of bringing the countryside back into your piece of green space because you’ll get the benefits from that.”

He said the garden was peat and insecticide-free, and with native trees and plants, to help showcase how to “bring some of the wild to our city spaces”.

Elsewhere, dogs have been given a rare chance to access the Chelsea Flower Show, with Monty Don’s dog Ned among those checking out the dog garden, which the TV gardener helped create alongside the organisers, the Royal Horticultural Society and BBC Radio 2.

Monty Don and dog Ned in the RHS Dog Garden, which he designed.
Monty Don and dog Ned in the RHS Dog Garden, which he designed. Picture: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News

Mr Don revealed a fox had slept in the garden over the weekend and highlighted some key features, including a dog house where they are “allowed to lie on the sofas”, a gate that leads out to an “imaginary countryside” for walks and a lawn looking “quite trashed already”.

“Having said I would never, under any circumstances, do a show garden anywhere, let alone at Chelsea, the RHS persuaded me by bringing dogs into the equation and I can’t resist the combination of dogs and gardens, which I’ve always had,” he said.

“So from the outset this was a garden intended to be for an owner of dogs and I wanted it to be a very simple garden. There’s no message, there’s no hidden back story. It is what it is. What you see is what you get.”

The garden, which will not be judged, will be relocated to nearby Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, with Mr Don adding: “We’re here for a week but hopefully (in) Battersea forever.”

READ MORE: Names of King and Queen’s dogs to feature in Chelsea Flower Show garden

One of the first through the gates was Hollywood action star Jason Statham, clearly eager to get a glimpse of this year's floral displays on day one of the show.
One of the first through the gates was Hollywood action star Jason Statham, clearly eager to get a glimpse of this year's floral displays on day one of the show. Picture: Alamy
Claire Myers-Lamptey wears a hat by Mathew Eluwande for Nature Recovery, for communities to embrace re-wilding as she looks through a display.
Claire Myers-Lamptey wears a hat by Mathew Eluwande for Nature Recovery, for communities to embrace re-wilding as she looks through a display. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Cordelia Bellew walks through a garden displaying James Doran-Webb Driftwood Sculptures.
Cordelia Bellew walks through a garden displaying James Doran-Webb Driftwood Sculptures. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game.

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen forced into draw while playing 143,000 people simultaneously in 46-day match
Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Son Heung-min are set for the Champions League final

Europa League final: Time, lineups, injuries, TV details

A woman shopping for bargain foods in supermarket UK

Major UK supermarket supplier that stocks Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi 'held to ransom' by hackers
Denzel Washington argues with a photographer upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes.

'STOP IT!': Denzel Washington snapped yelling at photographer on Cannes red carpet

Jurgen Klopp in the stands to watch Red Bull Leipzig - one of the clubs he oversees in his role as global head of football for Red Bull

Jürgen Klopp tipped for shock return to management

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Jack Grealish's future will be decided at the end of the season

Jack Grealish's Man City future will be decided at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola reveals

World News

See more World News

Alessandro Coatti, 38, was found dead two days after he was first reported missing.

London scientist dismembered in Colombia killing was lured to his death in ‘Grindr honeytrap,’ cops fear

41 mins ago

A Palestinian man rescues a premature baby who was next to his mother, who was martyred in an Israeli air strike that targeted their home in Gaza City. Palestine.

'Utterly chilling': 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in next 48 hours if aid does not reach them, UN official says

59 mins ago

Pro-Syrian regime fighters are seen at the Ain al-Fijeh water pumping station, in the countryside of Damascus, on January 29, 2017.

Damascus suffers worst water shortage in years as Syria sees lowest rainfall in almost seven decades

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News