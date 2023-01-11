Prison health worker, 30, jailed for six years for smuggling ketamine behind bars

11 January 2023, 16:17

Trio jailed for drug dealing in Liverpool
Healthcare assistant Megan Woodham, 30, was part of a drug dealing ring. Picture: Alamy/Merseyside Police

By James Hockaday

A prison healthcare assistant who abused her position by smuggling ketamine to supply to inmates has been jailed.

Megan Woodham, 30, from Wigan, was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a drug-dealing ring operating in the North West.

She was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) following trial at Liverpool Crown Court in December.

Her colleague Daniel Doran, 32, from Kirkby, Merseyside, has handed a 15 year jail term, while Kelsey Higgins, 26, from Bootle, Merseyside, was given 13 and a half years.

Woodham was also convicted of conspiracy to supply class B drugs (ketamine) by smuggling it into HMP Risley, where she worked as a healthcare assistant.

Drug dealers Daniel Doran, Kelsey Higgins
Daniel Doran and Kelsey Higgins were jailed for 15 and 13 and a half years. Picture: Merseyside Police

A further defendant, Valerie Doran, 54, from Kirkby, Merseyside, was found guilty on December 15 for money laundering and is due to be sentenced on January 20.

The investigation was connected to the conviction of John Butler, 27, also from Kirkby, who was found in possession of 10 kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of £1 million in January last year.

Patrols stopped a black Volkswagen car driven by Butler carrying the 10kgs of cocaine on Heysham Road in Netherton last January.

He was jailed for eight years at Liverpool Crown Court on February 8 after admitting to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

HMP Risley
Woodham abused her job as a prison healthcare worker to smuggle drugs into HMP Risley. Picture: Alamy

Detective Sergeant Peter Sloan said: “We welcome this latest sentencing of Doran, Woodham and Higgins today which highlights the fact that we will leave no stone unturned.

“This was a complex investigation which has developed from the arrest of Butler and a subsequent investigation resulted from that stop check.

“Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear and it is these criminals who run County Lines.

“Criminals involved in organised crime have no thought for anyone other than themselves, and their criminal intent and greed.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so we can take action.” 

