Met Commissioner Admits Police Don't Know How Many Isis Fighters Will Return To Britain

The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said that the force doesn't know how many Isis fighters will try to return to Britain from Syria, but have plans to meet them at the port.

Cressida Dick said that "several hundred" people have travelled to Syria and that authorities were putting plans in place to meet returning fighters at UK ports.

Speaking to reporters, the Commissioner said: "My job is to access when somebody arrives at the port whether they should be investigated, whether they should be arrested, or whether there's sufficient evidence to go to court.

"Every individual who does come back will be met at the port, there will be a plan in place.

But the Commissioner also noted that the force "doesn't know how many will come back".

She said: "We will look at the threat and risk that each individual may pose and some, if not prosecuted, may still require a considerable amount of monitoring.

"It's very hard to know the scale of this right now."

Cressida Dick. Picture: LBC

Her comments come as a schoolgirl who left Britain to join Isis in Syria pleas with the government to help her return home with her child.

Shamima Begum spoke to British reporters in a Syrian refugee camp before giving birth to her son, where she said that seeing a beheaded head in a bin "didn't faze her".