Met Office issues fog warning with motorists told to 'avoid travel' and flights at risk of being cancelled

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued a fog warning for Wednesday morning, with motorists told to avoid travelling where possible and flights facing cancellation.

The yellow weather warnings are in place until 10am and expected to cause travel disruption throughout the day.

One fog warning covers large parts of Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent while another covers the north east of England, stretching from York to Cambridge.

There could be "slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible", the Met Office said.

It added: "There is a chance of delays of cancellations to flights."

Motorists have been urged to take extra precautions before driving, working out where their fog light switch is before beginning their journey.

Fog lights need to be used when visibility drops below 100 metres.

A larger distance should also be allowed between vehicles on the road.

The fog is set to gradually lift and clear throughout Wednesday, with sunny spells and light winds expected across the UK.

London could see highs of 16C by the afternoon with other parts of the country set to hit 14C.

It comes after the UK was hit with stormy weather last week - with around 400 lightning strikes in just one day.