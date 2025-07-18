Half of Met Police front counters set to shut amid budget crisis, leaked plans reveal

LBC understands that the number of police counters across London where people can speak to an officer face-to-face could be reduced from 37 to 19. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Half of the front desks at Metropolitan Police stations could be closed later this year to save money.

LBC understands that the number of police counters across London where people can speak to an officer face-to-face could be reduced from 37 to 19.

The move would destroy a pledge by the force to have a counter staffed 24/7 in each of the capital's 32 boroughs.

A spokesperson for the Met, which covers all parts of London apart from the Square Mile, told LBC it is "no longer sustainable" to keep all front counters open due to budget shortfalls and shrinking police force.

A consultation is currently underway, but no changes would be made until later this year.

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley said forces would face "stark choices" about which crimes to investigate if their budgets were cut. Picture: Getty

The proposals come after Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley warned Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last month that police forces would face "stark choices" about which crimes to investigate if their budgets were cut.

Funding concerns for the police were so pressing that Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was the last Cabinet minister to agree her department's spending with the treasury.

As part of its manifesto, Labour committed to halve violence against women and girls as well as knife crime.

The Met has been struggling with a widespread loss of trust following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, along with further revelations about entrenched misogyny and racism.

In response, the force has launched a two-year strategy - A New Met for London - aimed at rebuilding trust through fresh commitments on community policing.

One of its key pledges was to maintain at least one 24/7 front counter in each of London's 32 boroughs, to make it easier for people to report crime.

But the Met's leaked plans show only eight counters will remain open 24/7. Another 11 would have reduced hours, closing at 10pm on weekdays and 7pm on weekends.

Defending the plans, a Met spokesperson told LBC: "Just 5 per cent of crimes were reported using front counters last year, with the vast majority of Londoners doing it over the phone, online, or in person with officers elsewhere.

"Given the Met’s budget shortfall and shrinking size, it is no longer sustainable to keep all front counters open.

"That’s why we have taken the tough choice to pursue some closures and a reduction in hours – allowing us to focus resources relentlessly on tackling crime and putting more officers into neighbourhoods across London.”