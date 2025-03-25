'Repugnant' Met police officer fired for grooming 11-year-old girl - but won't face criminal charges

A police officer has been fired for grooming a child. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Metropolitan Police officer has been fired after grooming an 11-year-old girl, but will not face a criminal prosecution.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elvis Moreira, who was a police constable in west London, "engaged in inappropriate and sexual communications" with the girl between 2019 and 2020.

Moreira's actions were reported to the police in September 2023. He was suspended immediately and an internal misconduct investigation was launched by the Met.

Officers said that they did not have enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Moreira.

But the internal investigation found that Moreira had committed gross misconduct.

Read more: Head of Met's Black Police Association sacked after sending 'clearly racist' texts about Asian people

Read more: Met police officer sacked for 'football hooliganism' after throwing flare at Arsenal match

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley | 24/01/25

Moreira had also breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct, the probe found.

He was sacked immediately.

Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall, who leads policing for west London, said: “PC Moreira’s behaviour was repugnant and fell very far below the high standards we expect of our officers.

"The hearing carefully considered the evidence and dismissed PC Moreira without notice.”

Moreira has been placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing.

That means he cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies, or police watchdogs the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.