'Repugnant' Met police officer fired for grooming 11-year-old girl - but won't face criminal charges

25 March 2025, 07:44

A police officer has been fired for grooming a child
A police officer has been fired for grooming a child. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Metropolitan Police officer has been fired after grooming an 11-year-old girl, but will not face a criminal prosecution.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elvis Moreira, who was a police constable in west London, "engaged in inappropriate and sexual communications" with the girl between 2019 and 2020.

Moreira's actions were reported to the police in September 2023. He was suspended immediately and an internal misconduct investigation was launched by the Met.

Officers said that they did not have enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Moreira.

But the internal investigation found that Moreira had committed gross misconduct.

Read more: Head of Met's Black Police Association sacked after sending 'clearly racist' texts about Asian people

Read more: Met police officer sacked for 'football hooliganism' after throwing flare at Arsenal match

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley | 24/01/25

Moreira had also breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct, the probe found.

He was sacked immediately.

Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall, who leads policing for west London, said: “PC Moreira’s behaviour was repugnant and fell very far below the high standards we expect of our officers.

"The hearing carefully considered the evidence and dismissed PC Moreira without notice.”

Moreira has been placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing.

That means he cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies, or police watchdogs the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Extra defence spending to double workforce of manufacturing firm, as ministers insist UK economy will grow
JD Vance and Pete Hegseth criticised European countries in the leaked chat

Trump's Cabinet call Europe 'pathetic freeloaders' in bombshell leaked texts as journalist accidentally added to chat
David Lalgee's actions are thought to have saved his wife's life

'Hero' grandfather sacrifices his own life to save wife in horror motorway crash with runaway lorry
Firefighters extinguish a fire at damaged residential building in the city centre after Russian shelling on March 24, 2025 in Sumy

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'hollow' peace talks after school bombed, as Trump says mineral deal 'just about complete'
Owen Cooper (l) and Stephen Graham (r) star in Adolescence

Netflix hit Adolescence should force change, UK's most senior domestic abuse police officer tells LBC
Pharmacies To Vote On Work To Rule In Face Of Dwinding Financial Support From Government

More than two thirds of pharmacies say they will be forced to shut within a year without more government cash

World News

See more World News

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian has given a rare interview

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter describes tycoon as ‘pathetic man-child’ and reveals her view of 'Nazi' salute

7 mins ago

Hamdan Ballal holds his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "No Other Land" during the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Oscar-winning Palestinian director arrested by Israeli military in West Bank

8 hours ago

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, from left, US President Donald Trump, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense.

Trump's team make MAGA mistake after revealing secret war plans to journalist accidentally added to group chat

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News