Met police officer sacked for 'football hooliganism' after throwing flare at Arsenal match

Arsenal fans celebrate after they score, Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A Met officer has been sacked for 'unacceptable' football hooliganism at a match in Munich.

DC Gordon Irikefe has been dismissed after throwing a pyrotechnic into the crowd at a Bayern Munich v Arsenal match in Munich.

A misconduct hearing last week heard that his behaviour was "unacceptable".

“DC Irikefe has shown an unacceptable pattern of behaviour at football matches, for anyone, let alone a police officer who should uphold the highest of standards whether on or off duty," said Detective Superintendent Emma Bond, in charge of policing for the Central South area.

The hearing found he had breached the standards of professional behaviour for discreditable conduct at the level of gross misconduct.

Arsenal fans cheer their team during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Picture: Alamy

Arsenal supporter DC Irikefe was also arrested by German police, at the Bayern Munich v Arsenal match, for wearing a full balaclava and sunglasses inside the stadium.

The officer attended Westminster Magistrates’ Court today in relation to his disorderly and anti-social behaviour at Arsenal matches between October 2022 and April 2024.

He has been heard 'tragedy' chanting at a Leicester City march, shouting 'helicopter', in reference to a helicopter crash that killed five people - including Leicester City club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Other allegations included making lewd gestures, shouting abuse at players, and intimidating other fans.

Reports claim that he wore a mask to conceal his identity at matches.

Arsenal FC v West Ham United FC - Premier League. Picture: Getty

Detective Superintendent Bond added: ”I am grateful to professional standards and football unit colleagues for pulling together the evidence in this case to ensure we have been able to take decisive action.”

DC Irikefe is banned from attending any regulated football matches in the UK and must surrender his passport when asked to do so in relation to football matches played outside the UK.

He cannot go within one mile of the Emirates stadium if Arsenal are playing four hours before and after the match, nor visit any town, city or London borough four hours before and after an away match.

He must not go without two miles of any stadium where the England national team are playing four hours before and after the match.