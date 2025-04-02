Met Police to cut more than 1,200 officers amid growing funding crisis

2 April 2025, 00:27

New Scotland Yard Sign London
New Scotland Yard Sign London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Scotland Yard is set to axe more than 1,200 police officers amid a £260 million hole in the Metropolitan Police’s budget.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met announced on Wednesday it has been forced to make “substantial tough choices” despite being granted extra funding by central and local government.

Amid these cuts, which will see at least 1,700 members of staff axed, Sir Sadiq Khan has announced a record £1.16 billion City Hall investment in the “chronically underfunded” force.

This will reportedly save 935 neighbourhood police officer posts.

Mr Khan pledged no cuts will be made to emergency response teams “which the public rely on at times of crisis” amid soaring knife crime and phone thefts in the capital.

Read more: Twenty-three more women contact police over fears they were attacked by serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

Met.Police officer at a road block on street leading to Parliament Square, London.
Met.Police officer at a road block on street leading to Parliament Square, London. Picture: Alamy

Last year, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned the Met might need to cut 2,300 officers, so any number less than that may be viewed as a win by Scotland Yard.

Amid the cuts, cold case investigations lasting decades have be slashed by 11%, unarmed officers are being removed from firearms teams, and the Dogs Unit and Mounted Branch are being slashed by 7% and 25% respectively.

A Met spokesperson said: “We are very grateful for the additional funding we have received from the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) and the Home Office.

“While this new funding decreases our original funding gap from £450m, it leaves us with a £260m shortfall and we will have to make substantial tough choices, reducing our size by over 1,700 officers, staff and PCSOs and therefore our services.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan . Picture: Getty

“This places an extraordinary stretch on our dedicated men and women. The Commissioner is incredibly grateful and humbled by what they achieve with increased demand and a rapidly shrinking Met.

“Over the coming months, we will be working with the Home Office, Mayor and MOPAC through the Spending Review to put the Met on a financial footing which enables a sustainable workforce plan.”

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan added: “The previous government chronically underfunded the Met, making cuts to policing in London that were in real terms equivalent to more than £1.1 billion.

“This has left the Met in an extremely difficult financial situation.

“As Mayor, I’m committed to doing everything in my power to support the police.

“That’s why I’m announcing a record £1.16bn annual investment in the police from City Hall.

“This historic increase will protect neighbourhood policing in our communities and significantly reduce the level of cuts the Met had been planning.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin continues to reject Trump's peace plan

'We won't accept Ukraine ceasefire while Zelenskyy remains in power,' Russia warns

Betty Webb

'Exceptional' Bletchley Park codebreaker Betty Webb dies at 101

The girl entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport. (stock image)

Missing girl, 11, who 'fell in River Thames while paddling' named - as search continues

Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday

Brit who vanished on stag do after leaving Spanish airport found as family join search

Donald Trump is using tariffs to fight the culture war, Roy Stewart says

Trump is 'using Tariffs to fight a culture war against Europe,' says Rory Stewart as UK faces prospect of 25% levies
Rebel energy goes bust.

Energy firm Rebel Energy goes bust, leaving 80,000 customers without a supplier

World News

See more World News

Virginia Giuffre

Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

6 hours ago

Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione in healthcare boss murder case

9 hours ago

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News