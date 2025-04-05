Meta and Pinterest 'make secret donation to Molly Russell charity'

5 April 2025, 10:18

Molly Russell took her own life in 2017.
Molly Russell took her own life in 2017. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Meta and Pinterest are understood to have made donations to a charity set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly, from Harrow in north-west London, took her life in November 2017 after viewing harmful material linked to suicide and self-harm on social media.

The Molly Rose Foundation, named after Molly's middle name, was launched in her memory to campaign for improved internet safety for young people.

The foundation's latest annual report refers to grants received from donors who wish to remain anonymous, with trustees agreeing to respect their request.

Read more: UK is going ‘backwards’ on online safety, Molly Russell’s father tells Keir Starmer

Read more: Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister following criticism from Molly Russell's father

These payments are believed to have been made by Meta and Pinterest since 2024 and are expected to continue over a number of years, according to the BBC.

Ian Russell discusses online safety with Nick Ferrari

It is understood the Russell family have not received any money from the donation. Details of the amounts involved have not been made public.

The donations come amid growing international scrutiny of social media companies over the impact of online platforms on children's mental health.

In January, as part of sweeping changes to its policies, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said the social media giant would stop proactively scanning for harmful content in some instances in order to boost free speech and reduce "censorship", and would rely on users reporting that content to the company.

The Molly Rose Foundation previously warned that Meta's changes could place young people at greater risk of encountering harmful content online.

Molly's family have confirmed they will not pursue legal action against Meta or Pinterest.

Instead, they said they would work towards shared aims via the foundation.

Tom speaks to father of Molly Rose Russell, who took her own life at 14 after viewing content on Instagram

Leigh Day solicitors, who represent the family, issued a statement on behalf of the family.

"Following the coroner's inquest into Molly's death, we have decided that we will pursue the aims we share with Meta and Pinterest through the Molly Rose Foundation to help ensure young people have a positive experience online, instead of pursuing legal action," it said.

"We, Molly's family, have always made clear that we would never accept compensation consequent upon Molly's death."

Within the last nine months, the charity has recruited a chief executive officer, two public policy managers, a head of communications and a fundraising manager.

The foundation has launched campaigns urging the Government to strengthen the Online Safety Act and place more responsibility on technology companies for content promoted through algorithms.

Molly's father, Ian Russell, remains an unpaid trustee of the foundation and continues to be a prominent campaigner.

Meta and Pinterest have been approached for comment.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.

