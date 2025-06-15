MI6 appoints first female chief in 116-year history

By Alice Brooker

MI6 is to be led by a woman for the first time in its 116-year history.

Blaise Metreweli will become the 18th chief of the foreign intelligence service.

Set to take over from Sir Richard Moore later this year, she is currently responsible for technology and innovation at the service.

Ms Metreweli joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999, and said was "proud and honoured" to have been asked to lead.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the appointment "historic" at a time "when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital".

MI6's purpose is to gather intelligence overseas to improve the UK's security, with its core aims being to stop terrorism, disrupt the activities of hostile states, and bolster cyber-security.

Ms Metreweli, 47, is the only publicly named member of the service being its chief, a title commonly referred to as 'C'.

She is currently Director General 'Q' - head of the crucial technology and innovation division that aims to keep the identities of secret agents secret, and come up with new ways to evade adversaries like China's biometric surveillance.

"MI6 plays a vital role - with MI5 and GCHQ - in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas," she said

."I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners."

Ms Metreweli studied anthropology at the University of Cambridge, and has previously held director level roles in MI5 - the domestic security counterpart - and spent most of her career working in the Middle East and Europe.

In 2021, under the pseudonym of "Director K", Ms Metreweli told The Telegraph that threats to UK national security "really are diverse".

"The threats we are looking at primarily exist around protecting government, protecting secrets, protecting our people - so counter-assassination - protecting our economy, sensitive technology and critical knowledge," she said.

She added that "Russian state activity - not Russia itself - remains a threat" and that China was "changing the way the world is and that presents amazing opportunities and threats for the UK".

Ms Metreweli faces running the organisation during a turbulent time in international relations, with challenges seen from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, as the four nations co-operate ever more closely to undermine UK and Western interests across the globe.

There are also technical obstacles at hand, with AI becoming rapidly more advanced.

On Sunday, Sir Richard, who will step down in the autumn after five years in the role, said he was "absolutely delighted" with the "historic appointment" of his colleague.

"Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology," he said.

"I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who Ms Metreweli will be accountable to as MI6's new chief, said she was the "ideal" candidate and will ensure the UK is able to tackle the challenges of "global instability and emerging security threats".

"I would also like to pay tribute to Sir Richard Moore for his service and leadership," he said.

"I have worked closely with him over the past year and thank him for his valuable contribution enhancing our national security and protecting the British public."

Sir Keir also thanked Sir Richard for his "dedicated service".

"I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our county and keep our people safe," he added.