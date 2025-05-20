Coronation Street and Doctor Who star Michael McStay dies aged 92

A spokesperson for the British actor said on Tuesday that the screen legend died from heart failure.

By Frankie Elliott

Coronation Street and Doctor Who star Michael McStay has died aged 92.

A spokesperson for the British actor, whose impressive career spanned over 60 years, said on Tuesday that the screen legend died from heart failure.

In a statement, his representative said. "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing and talented writer, whose career across stage, screen and radio spanned over six decades."

Michael was best known for his portrayal of Alan Hoyle in Coronation Street.

He took over the role from John Woodvine in 2011 and it would turn out to be his last on-screen performance.

But the actor's first notable role came in an ITV series called No Hiding Place - which ran from 1959 until 1967.

He went on to appear in other shows such as Doctor Who, Blunt, and Thatcher: The Final Days.

Michael has also been credited on many films including the classic Peter Yates' Robbery.

Michael was best known for his portrayal of Alan Hoyle in Coronation Street. Picture: Rex

Following the news of his death, emotional tributes from heartbroken fans have been pouring on to social media.

One wrote: "Sad to see that Michael McStay has passed away. Absolutely adored him in Corrie as Alan Hoyle in the John Stape storyline.

"Both him and the late Jean Fergusson were brilliant in the basement episode."

Another shared: "Someone else I had the pleasure of meeting again yesterday was Michael McStay who at 91 was as sharp & witty to chat with as a man half his age."

As well as appearing on screen, Michael also wrote several plays for Radio 4 and penned the hit ITV comedy Pull the Other One.

Before his acting career began, Michael studied a degree in Drama, French and Philosophy at Bristol University.

His degree would help him to star in thirteen one-hour episodes of the French serial Le Mari de L'Ambassadeur.

He also lived in Cyprus and served two years of National Service, during the Cyprus Emergency.

In 1967 Michael married fellow actress Jennifer Clulow.

Jennifer is recognised for her performances in British TV series The Avengers, Keeping Up Appearances, and No Hiding Place.