Coronation Street and Doctor Who star Michael McStay dies aged 92

20 May 2025, 20:09

A spokesperson for the British actor said on Tuesday that the screen legend died from heart failure
A spokesperson for the British actor said on Tuesday that the screen legend died from heart failure. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

Coronation Street and Doctor Who star Michael McStay has died aged 92.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A spokesperson for the British actor, whose impressive career spanned over 60 years, said on Tuesday that the screen legend died from heart failure.

In a statement, his representative said. "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing and talented writer, whose career across stage, screen and radio spanned over six decades."

Michael was best known for his portrayal of Alan Hoyle in Coronation Street.

He took over the role from John Woodvine in 2011 and it would turn out to be his last on-screen performance.

But the actor's first notable role came in an ITV series called No Hiding Place - which ran from 1959 until 1967.

He went on to appear in other shows such as Doctor Who, Blunt, and Thatcher: The Final Days.

Michael has also been credited on many films including the classic Peter Yates' Robbery.

Michael was best known for his portrayal of Alan Hoyle in Coronation Street
Michael was best known for his portrayal of Alan Hoyle in Coronation Street. Picture: Rex

Following the news of his death, emotional tributes from heartbroken fans have been pouring on to social media.

One wrote: "Sad to see that Michael McStay has passed away. Absolutely adored him in Corrie as Alan Hoyle in the John Stape storyline.

Read more: ITV axes Lorraine and Loose Women for half the year in major daytime schedule shake-up

Read more: Peppa Pig becomes a big sister as Mummy Pig welcomes new baby and reveals adorable name

"Both him and the late Jean Fergusson were brilliant in the basement episode."

Another shared: "Someone else I had the pleasure of meeting again yesterday was Michael McStay who at 91 was as sharp & witty to chat with as a man half his age."

As well as appearing on screen, Michael also wrote several plays for Radio 4 and penned the hit ITV comedy Pull the Other One.

Before his acting career began, Michael studied a degree in Drama, French and Philosophy at Bristol University.

His degree would help him to star in thirteen one-hour episodes of the French serial Le Mari de L'Ambassadeur.

He also lived in Cyprus and served two years of National Service, during the Cyprus Emergency.

In 1967 Michael married fellow actress Jennifer Clulow.

Jennifer is recognised for her performances in British TV series The Avengers, Keeping Up Appearances, and No Hiding Place.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Home Office UK Visas & Immigration Office at Lunar House in Croydon, London, UK.

Iraqi asylum seeker avoids deportation after asking for 'time to make up a reason' to stay

The foxes could be handed a points deduction if found guilty.

Leicester City face points deduction after fresh financial misconduct charges

Kyra Hill, 11, drowned during a birthday party at a waterpark.

Father pays tribute to girl, 11, as inquest hears she was 'killed unlawfully' in waterpark party
Picture of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha

When does the transfer window open?

Loose Women will continue to air for one hour from 12.30pm, but again on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year

ITV axes Lorraine and Loose Women for half the year in major daytime schedule shake-up

The class action against Mastercard dates back to 2016

Millions of Brits set to receive £70 each as Mastercard ordered to pay compensation after legal battle

World News

See more World News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is on trial for sex trafficking.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'threatened to release two sex tapes' of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, trial hears

1 hour ago

The superyacht's main boom and anchor have now been recovered from the seabed after the ship sank.

First pieces of tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht emerge from seabed after sinking tragedy

3 hours ago

Alessandro Coatti, 38, was found dead two days after he was first reported missing.

London scientist dismembered in Colombia killing was lured to his death in ‘Grindr honeytrap,’ cops fear

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News