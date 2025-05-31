Michael Mosley's family set up research project in his memory after TV doctor's tragic death on Greek island

31 May 2025, 15:22 | Updated: 31 May 2025, 15:33

Michael Mosley died while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Symi last year
Michael Mosley died while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Symi last year. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The family of healthy eating advocate Michael Mosley has set up a research project to honour his memory.

Mosley, who died aged 67 while on holiday with his wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley on the Greek island of Symi last year, was known for popularising diets and fronting science programmes.

A new clinical research fellowship will be established in partnership with King's College London and the Chronic Disease Research Foundation (CDRF) to help improve the nation's metabolic health.

Mosley's wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, said: "Michael was most proud of the work that he did in helping people to improve their metabolic health.

"It is increasingly clear that improving metabolic health decreases your risk of multiple chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, reducing blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, dementia, cancer and more.

"The Mosley family are thrilled that this fellowship will continue in his name to improve so many people's lives."

Picture: Mosley Family/PA Wire

The Mosleys have been working with King's College London and the CDRF, who will administer the Michael Mosley Memorial Research Fund, to appoint a dedicated research scientist.

The researcher will work directly with patients in hospitals and healthcare settings to discover the challenges they face, and determine the most practical changes that can improve metabolic health.

Picture: Mosley Family/PA Wire

Professor Tim Spector, medical director of the CDRF and professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, said: "Michael was a dear friend and we shared a passion for sharing knowledge to help people lead healthier, happier lives for longer.

"The funds raised for the fellow will embody his spirit, translating cutting-edge metabolic research from the lab to hospital wards, directly benefiting patients."

The Michael Mosley Fund JustGiving page can be found here.

