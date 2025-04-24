'Definitely Maybe a scam': Oasis fans lose more than £2m in summer reunion ticketing fraud

By Shannon Cook

Oasis fans have collectively lost more than £2 million to scams since tickets for the band’s long-awaited reunion tour went on sale last year, a major bank estimates.

Lloyds Banking Group based the calculation on the volume of fraud reports made by its own customers.

Oasis fans make up more than half (56%) of all reported concert ticket scams so far this year, according to Lloyds’ data, losing £436 on average.

The biggest amount lost in a single case so far was more than £1,700, suggesting many fans are willing to pay well over face value, the bank said.

The average loss to criminals pretending to sell Oasis tickets is around £200 more than the average concert ticket scam loss, it added.

People aged 35 to 44 are the most likely to be scammed, making up nearly a third (30%) of all cases, reports to Lloyds indicate.

Edinburgh, Warrington and Manchester have the highest numbers of victims of scams, with the top 10 locations overall making up a quarter (25%) of cases, the banking group said.

The bank found there had been more than 1,000 cases reported since fans’ scramble for tickets started last summer.

Based on its share of banking customers, it estimates that across the UK there are likely to have been at least 5,000 victims since tickets went on sale, with more than £2 million lost to fraudsters.

The analysis was based on concert ticket purchase scams reported by Lloyds Banking Group customers, including customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, where Oasis was referenced as part of the claim, between August 2024 and March 2025.

In a warning about where many scams are originating, the bank highlighted unofficial groups set up on social media, dedicated to buying and selling tickets for the Oasis tour.

Purchase scams happen when someone is tricked into sending money via bank transfer to buy goods or services that do not exist.

Lloyds said ticket scams often involve fake adverts, posts or listings on social media, offering tickets at discounted prices, or access to events that have already sold out at inflated prices.

Fraudsters will also exploit fans’ willingness to pay more for scarce tickets by falsely claiming to have them available.

Victims are asked to pay upfront for the tickets and scammers vanish after receiving the money.

Scams often happen in two waves – the first when tickets are released for sale, and again as the event date approaches.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds, said: “The Oasis tour is the latest target for ticket scammers, with millions of pounds of fans’ money stolen before the gigs even kick off.

“The fact that so many cases start with fake listings on social media, often in violation of the platforms’ own rules, underscores the importance of these companies taking stronger action to tackle scams.

"It’s vital that consumers feel empowered to shop safely online. Buying directly from reputable, authorised retailers is the only way to guarantee you’re paying for a genuine ticket.

"If you’re asked to pay via bank transfer, particularly by a seller you’ve found on social media, that should immediately set alarm bells ringing.”

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which? said: “Scammers are always looking for new ways to part people from their hard-earned cash and unfortunately, Oasis tickets being in such high demand has created a perfect storm for criminals.”

She added: “If you spot any suspicious posts, you can report them to the social media platform and the National Cyber Security Centre to investigate.”

Guy Anker, personal finance expert at website Compare the Market, said: “With big-name tours generating huge demand, it’s important to remain vigilant to potential scams. When tickets are hard to come by, it can be tempting to buy from unofficial sources, but this often leads to disappointment and can cause significant financial loss.

“To help protect yourself, always try to book through trusted platforms, and consider using a credit card, which can sometimes offer extra protection under Section 75 if something goes wrong.”

If someone uses their credit card to make a purchase, the transaction could be covered under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, which allows people to raise a claim with their lender if something goes wrong.

Here are the top 10 hotspots where people are most likely to live who have reported falling victim to Oasis ticket scams, according to Lloyds Banking Group:

1. Edinburgh

2. Warrington

3. Manchester

4. Newcastle upon Tyne

5. Sheffield

6. Glasgow

7. Nottingham

8. Birmingham

9. Plymouth

10. Newport (South Wales)

Here are some tips from Lloyds for buying tickets safely:

– Stick to trusted retailers

Buy tickets from reputable, official platforms. Be cautious when dealing with third-party sellers.

– Take care on social media

Fraudsters can easily create fake ads, even using images of real tickets.

– Consider whether a “bargain” is too good to be true

If a ticket is being sold at an unusually low price or for a sold-out event, this is a red flag. Consider whether the deal seems realistic.