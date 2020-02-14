Midrar Ali: Removing life-support is in baby's best interests, Court of Appeal rules

Midrar Ali has been declared brain dead by doctors, a decision upheld by judges. Picture: PA

Doctors can stop providing life-support to a severely brain-damaged baby boy, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Three judges upheld a High Court judgement last month that ending life-saving care for Midrar Ali is in his best interests.

His family argued that the four-month-old, from Manchester, was still growing so should still be supported.

Speaking after the ruling, his father Karwan Ali said: "It's just terrible."

Ali's parents fought the High Court judgement in the Court of Appeal but lost on Friday. Picture: PA

The hospital's lawyers said removing the breathing aid would allow Midrar a "kind and dignified death", supported at the High Court's Family Division in January.

Mrs Justice Lieven said she had "no doubt" Ali was brain dead, based on an analysis of medical evidence which she deemed clear and consistent.

But his father maintained that he was growing and that doctors could not be certain his son was dead or that his condition would not improve.

Lord Brennan, a barrister representing the family, said he was "surviving week by week" and "growing", and urged more tests to be carried out before any final decision is made.

