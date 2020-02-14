Midrar Ali: Removing life-support is in baby's best interests, Court of Appeal rules

14 February 2020, 11:52

Midrar Ali has been declared brain dead by doctors, a decision upheld by judges
Midrar Ali has been declared brain dead by doctors, a decision upheld by judges. Picture: PA

Doctors can stop providing life-support to a severely brain-damaged baby boy, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Three judges upheld a High Court judgement last month that ending life-saving care for Midrar Ali is in his best interests.

His family argued that the four-month-old, from Manchester, was still growing so should still be supported.

Speaking after the ruling, his father Karwan Ali said: "It's just terrible."

Ali's parents fought the High Court judgement in the Court of Appeal but lost on Friday
Ali's parents fought the High Court judgement in the Court of Appeal but lost on Friday. Picture: PA

The hospital's lawyers said removing the breathing aid would allow Midrar a "kind and dignified death", supported at the High Court's Family Division in January.

Mrs Justice Lieven said she had "no doubt" Ali was brain dead, based on an analysis of medical evidence which she deemed clear and consistent.

But his father maintained that he was growing and that doctors could not be certain his son was dead or that his condition would not improve.

Lord Brennan, a barrister representing the family, said he was "surviving week by week" and "growing", and urged more tests to be carried out before any final decision is made.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Passenger with suspected coronavirus lands at Heathrow

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: COVID-19 patient attended London conference with 250 people

3 hours ago

Midrar Ali: Life support for brain-damaged baby can end, court rules

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Gerard Butler is set to carry Sparta's torch before Tokyo Olympics

3 hours ago

Benjamin Griveaux: Emmanuel Macron ally quits Paris mayor race after sex video publication

3 hours ago

Coronavirus cases rise as experts warn 'fake news' could make outbreak worse

11 hours ago

The News Explained

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

9 days ago

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year

10 days ago

Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?

15 days ago