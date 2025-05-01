Migrant Channel crossing arrivals pass 11,000 this year alone during spring warm spell

1 May 2025, 22:07

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel.
Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel so far this year has reached 11,000 just days after arrivals passed 10,000 in record time.

Some 294 people made the journey in five boats on Wednesday, bringing the provisional total for the year to date to 11,074, according to the latest Home Office data.

This comes after 473 migrants arrived on Monday, which brought the cumulative total for 2025 to 10,358. Crossings continued on Tuesday.

It is the earliest point in the calendar year the 10,000 milestone has been reached.

Last year, the figure of 10,000 was not reached until May 24, while in 2023 it was June 17.

For 11,000, that number of arrivals was not reached until June 6 last year, and it was June 23 in 2023.

Refugees attempt to flee to the UK aboard an inflatable boat.
Picture: Getty

Data on Channel crossings was first collected in 2018.

The current total for 2025 - 11,074 - is up 46% on the number recorded at this point last year (7,567) and 86% higher than the same point in 2023 (5,946), according to PA news agency analysis of the data.

Crossings continued on Thursday, the warmest day of the year so far, as pictures show people, including children, wearing life jackets being brought ashore from a Border Force boat in Dover, Kent.

French-based organisation Utopia 56, which supports migrants, said in a translated post on X: "The day looks set to be busy again, the weather is calm, and hundreds of people will attempt to cross."

The arrivals come as the Met Office confirmed the warmest start to May on record, while last month was the sunniest April in the UK since records began in 1910.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Times Radio that gangs have been "taking advantage of the much higher number of calm weather days" and that the situation "cannot continue" where "the impact on our border security of the weather is so significant".

Voters head to the polls in local elections on Thursday in Labour's first electoral test since taking power last July.

Since the general election, the Government has announced plans to crack down on people smuggling across the Channel, including by handing counter terror-style powers to enforcement agencies.

Reacting to the figures on Thursday, shadow home secretary Chris Philp hit out at the Government for scrapping sending migrants to Rwanda as a "deterrent", and said on X: "Keir Starmer has absolutely no control over who is coming into this country.

"Labour's claim that they are 'smashing the gangs' is a sick joke - everyone can see they have absolutely no plan to stop these crossings."

