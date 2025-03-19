Migrant dies in Channel after dinghy capsizes while trying to reach UK

By Kit Heren

A migrant has died in the English Channel after their small boat capsized.

French authorities attempted to rescue people in the water on Wednesday after at least one boat overturned off the coast of Hardelot, near Boulogne.

At least one person was hauled out, but another man died, according to AFP.

No British boats were sent out to participate in the rescue efforts, which took place in French waters.

UK authorities said: We are aware of reports of an incident in the Channel in French territorial waters.

“French authorities are leading the response and investigation. We will not be commenting further at this stage.”

More than 4,000 migrants have made the crossing so far this year.

A recent spell of warm, sunny weather earlier this month led to a spike in crossing attempts over the English Channel.

Home Office data recorded 237 people made the journey in four boats on Sunday, taking the provisional total this year to 4,131.

This is 23% higher than the same period in 2024 (3,358) and also 33% up on 2023 (3,150), and a further increase of 87% compared with 2022 (2,212).

The highest number arriving in one day this year so far stands at 592 people, crossing the Channel in 11 boats on March 2.

Crossings have taken place each day this month so far, with 2,075 arrivals recorded from March 1 to 9.

The arrivals come as the UK signed a "road map" agreement with France on Thursday aimed at bolstering co-operation to tackle people smuggling.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We all want to end dangerous small-boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

"We are delivering real change in our approach through legislation to create new tools, powers, offences and enforcement action which will keep us one step ahead of the people-smuggling gangs."