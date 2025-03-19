Migrant dies in Channel after dinghy capsizes while trying to reach UK

19 March 2025, 12:20

Migrants attempting to cross the English Channel
Migrants attempting to cross the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A migrant has died in the English Channel after their small boat capsized.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

French authorities attempted to rescue people in the water on Wednesday after at least one boat overturned off the coast of Hardelot, near Boulogne.

At least one person was hauled out, but another man died, according to AFP.

No British boats were sent out to participate in the rescue efforts, which took place in French waters.

UK authorities said: We are aware of reports of an incident in the Channel in French territorial waters.

“French authorities are leading the response and investigation. We will not be commenting further at this stage.”

Read more: Migrants will have to earn more to qualify for UK work visa under proposed Conservative amendment to border bill

Read more: Hundreds of migrants trying to return to France under lorries or on makeshift rafts due to asylum system failings

Ali Miraj asks Amnesty's UK programme director what can be done to fix the migrant crisis

More than 4,000 migrants have made the crossing so far this year.

A recent spell of warm, sunny weather earlier this month led to a spike in crossing attempts over the English Channel.

Home Office data recorded 237 people made the journey in four boats on Sunday, taking the provisional total this year to 4,131.

This is 23% higher than the same period in 2024 (3,358) and also 33% up on 2023 (3,150), and a further increase of 87% compared with 2022 (2,212).

The highest number arriving in one day this year so far stands at 592 people, crossing the Channel in 11 boats on March 2.

'Who's actually in charge?': The Chief Lady Justice attacks Keir Starmer's migrant remarks

Crossings have taken place each day this month so far, with 2,075 arrivals recorded from March 1 to 9.

The arrivals come as the UK signed a "road map" agreement with France on Thursday aimed at bolstering co-operation to tackle people smuggling.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We all want to end dangerous small-boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

"We are delivering real change in our approach through legislation to create new tools, powers, offences and enforcement action which will keep us one step ahead of the people-smuggling gangs."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicholas Prosper spent more than a year planning to kill his family and carry out a mass shooting at his former primary school.

Teen who killed family and planned mass shooting spent a year plotting attack and 'obsessing over school massacres'
Nicholas Prosper killed his mother, brother and sister with a shotgun bought with a fake gun licence

Teen who murdered his family and planned school massacre jailed for life with minimum of 48 years
A P-8A Poseidon aircraft followed the Russian convoy along the British coast.

RAF spy plane buzzes Russian convoy loaded with weapons in Channel ahead of crucial peace talks in London
Most lower back pain treatment doesn't really work, a new study has found

Most lower back pain treatment is ineffective, researchers find

File photo of NHS ambulance staff

Three dead after food poisoning outbreak as authorities investigate link to NHS hospital

Kennedys Riding in Dallas Motorcade. minutes later he was assassinated

Lee Harvey Oswald was a 'poor shot' KGB claimed: Bombshell revelations from CIA's newly released JFK files

World News

See more World News

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore spent nine months in space

The ravaging effects of space on the human body revealed as astronauts touch down after 286 days

1 hour ago

Zelenskyy has accused Putin of lying

Zelenskyy accuses Putin of lying after hospital bombing, with Ukrainian president to speak to Trump on Wednesday

3 hours ago

Bulgarian club Arda Kardzhali apologises after holding a minute's silence for player who is still alive

Football club apologises after minute's silence for player - before discovering he's still alive

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News