Migration triggers second largest annual jump in population in over 75 years
30 July 2025, 11:12
The population of England and Wales has grown by more than 70,000 in the year to June 2024, which marks the second-largest increase in over 75 years.
International migration played a key role in the change.
There were an estimated 61.8 million people in England and Wales in mid-2024, up 706,881 from 61.1 million in mid-2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Net international migration – the difference between people moving to the country and leaving – was the “main driver” of the jump in population and accounted for 98% (690,147) of the increase, the ONS said.
It is the second-largest numerical jump since at least 1949, when comparable data began.
The number of people living in England and Wales has risen annually since mid-1982, with migration contributing most to population growth every year since mid-1999.
Before then, increases were caused mainly by natural change - more births than deaths.
Nigel Henretty of the ONS said: "The population of England and Wales has increased each year since mid-1982.
"The rate of population increase has been higher in recent years, and the rise seen in the year to mid-2024 represents the second largest annual increase in numerical terms in over 75 years.
"Net international migration continues to be the main driver of this growth, continuing the long-term trend seen since the turn of the century.”