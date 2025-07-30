Migration triggers second largest annual jump in population in over 75 years

The population of England and Wales is estimated to have grown by more than 700,000 in the year to June 2024, the second largest annual numerical increase in over 75 years. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

The population of England and Wales has grown by more than 70,000 in the year to June 2024, which marks the second-largest increase in over 75 years.

International migration played a key role in the change.

There were an estimated 61.8 million people in England and Wales in mid-2024, up 706,881 from 61.1 million in mid-2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Net international migration – the difference between people moving to the country and leaving – was the “main driver” of the jump in population and accounted for 98% (690,147) of the increase, the ONS said.

It is the second-largest numerical jump since at least 1949, when comparable data began.

The number of people living in England and Wales has risen annually since mid-1982, with migration contributing most to population growth every year since mid-1999.

Before then, increases were caused mainly by natural change - more births than deaths.

Nigel Henretty of the ONS said: "The population of England and Wales has increased each year since mid-1982.

"The rate of population increase has been higher in recent years, and the rise seen in the year to mid-2024 represents the second largest annual increase in numerical terms in over 75 years.

"Net international migration continues to be the main driver of this growth, continuing the long-term trend seen since the turn of the century.”