Military families set for housing boost as Defence Sec pledges to ‘stop the rot’

18 April 2025, 07:46

woman in military uniform holding happy daughter at home
woman in military uniform holding happy daughter at home. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Defence Secretary John Healey has pledged to “stop the rot” in military housing through a new consumer charter aiming to improve living conditions for personnel and their families.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alongside the charter, the Government announced the members of an independent review team tasked with creating a wider defence housing strategy, which will be chaired by former MP Natalie Elphicke Ross.

Ms Elphicke Ross was elected as the Conservative MP for Dover in 2019, but defected to Labour in the final weeks of the Tories’ tenure in government.

In May 2024, she campaigned alongside Sir Keir Starmer in her constituency and criticised former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s “tired and chaotic government”.

The defence housing strategy, which the Ministry of Defence (MoD) says will be published later this year, will set out further plans aimed at improving the standard of service family housing.

Read more: US senator meets man wrongly deported to El Salvador mega prison as White House brands visit 'disgusting'

John Healey has promised to overhaul military housing
John Healey has promised to overhaul military housing. Picture: PA

The new consumer charter for housing commits to higher move-in standards, more reliable repairs, and a named housing officer for every family.

Mr Healey said: “Our armed forces serve with extraordinary dedication and courage to keep us safe. It is only right that they and their families live in the homes they deserve.

“For too long, military families have endured substandard housing without the basic consumer rights that any of us should expect in our homes.

“That must end and our new consumer charter will begin to stop the rot and put families at the heart of that transformation.

“We cannot turn around years of failure on forces housing overnight, but by bringing 36,000 military homes back into public ownership, we’ve already taken greater control and are working at pace to drive up standards.

“This is about providing homes fit for the heroes who serve our nation, and I’m determined to deliver the decent, affordable housing that our forces families have every right to expect.”

The charter also commits to raising the minimum standard of forces family housing with a new programme of works targeted at homes deemed to be in the worst condition, with up to 1,000 refurbished.

Ms Elphicke Ross said: “Our pride in our armed forces must include pride in our military homes. Delivering better housing, boosting home ownership opportunities for service personnel and improving the experiences of service families will be at the heart of our work.”

Previously, Ms Elphicke Ross chaired the New Homes Quality Board on standards and redress for customers of new-build homes, and co-chaired the Elphicke-House Report 2015 on the role of local authorities in housing supply.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Energy bills could rise once again.

Brits could face £100 more in household bills if UK signs up to EU Net Zero scheme, Tories claim
Actor Haley Joel Osment attends the 2025 PaleyFest LA - "Poker Face" event at the Dolby Theatre on March 29, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Oscar-nominated ‘Sixth Sense’ actor Haley Joel Osment charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession
Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024.

Millions set to face heavy disruption in Easter travel plans due to engineering works, strikes, traffic and flooding
Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a historic First World War airfield - as residents were warned to stay indoors due to fears over asbestos in the smoke.

Firefighters battle huge blaze at historic WWI airfield as residents warned of asbestos in smoke
Far fewer women today would prefer to switch gender than they once did, according to a study.

Fewer women would prefer to switch gender than they once did, study shows

More than four in five (81%) teachers feel the number of pupils exhibiting violent and abusive behaviours has increased, according to a poll by the NASUWT teaching union.

Teachers are being punched, kicked, shoved or spat at by pupils

World News

See more World News

The US will 'move on' from peace talks if a deal can't be agreed

US warns it will 'move on' from Ukraine peace talks if progress isn't made in coming days as minerals deal edges closer

32 mins ago

David Lammy has said Russia must agree to an “immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” after meeting counterparts from the US and Europe.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Russia must accept ‘unconditional ceasefire’ after US-Europe talks

10 hours ago

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Sherrif says gunman who stormed Florida State University was son of one of his deputies

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News