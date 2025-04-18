Millions set to face heavy disruption in Easter travel plans due to engineering works, strikes, traffic and flooding

18 April 2025, 01:14

Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024.
Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Millions of people are set to face disruption to their Easter travel plans this weekend due to major rail engineering works, strike action, heavy traffic and possible flooding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 300 engineering projects will be carried out by Network Rail across Britain between Good Friday and Easter Monday, prompting warnings for passengers to check their journeys in advance.

The worst-affected routes include those serving London Euston, where no trains will run to or from Milton Keynes on Saturday and Sunday due to work to renew overhead electric lines and improve drainage.

A reduced timetable will operate on Good Friday and Monday, and services on the West Coast Main Line will begin and end at Carlisle from Saturday to Monday, with replacement buses covering northern stations.

Platforms 1 to 8 at London Victoria will be shut throughout the bank holiday, with Southeastern trains diverted to London Bridge or London Cannon Street. Routes around Southampton and Brockenhurst will also be hit by closures.

Read more: Chocolate prices up by nearly 50 percent since 2022 as extreme weather blamed for 'Chocflation'

Read more: Trump says UK state visit could happen in September and it is an 'honour to be friend of king'

Helen Hamlin, Network Rail's director of system operations, said: "The vast majority of the rail network will be open as usual for people wanting to travel over the Easter bank holiday, but there will be changes to services in some areas so we're asking passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel."

She added that Easter presented a key opportunity to carry out works because passenger numbers are lower and the double bank holiday allows more time for upgrades.

The company said £86 million will be invested in the rail network over the weekend.

At Gatwick Airport, more than 100 members of the Unite union who work for ground handling firm Red Handling are expected to strike across the weekend in a dispute over pensions and pay.

They include baggage handlers, check-in staff and flight dispatchers for airlines including Norwegian and Delta.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Workers have had enough of Red Handling playing fast and loose with their retirement plans and waiting weeks for pay they are rightfully owed for their hard work.

A Friday rush-hour traffic jam is pictured on the M25 London orbital motorway.
A Friday rush-hour traffic jam is pictured on the M25 London orbital motorway. Picture: Getty

"The union will not stand back and watch members be treated in such an appalling way and they have the full support of Unite in this dispute."

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "We are aware of the recent ballot results and the planned industrial action by Red Handling UK which will impact thousands of passengers during one of our busiest times of year.

"We are supporting the airlines impacted, who hold the contracts directly with Red Handling, with their contingency plans.

"Passengers are advised to contact their airlines directly for latest information."

On the roads, the AA estimates nearly 20 million people will travel by car on Good Friday alone, with just under that number expected to make journeys on the remaining days of the weekend.

National Highways has lifted roadworks from more than 1,100 miles of motorway and major A roads, with 97.5% of its network now free of traffic cones.

Traffic hotspots are expected on the M6 in Birmingham and near Blackpool, the south and western M25, the M5 at Bristol and the A303 in Wiltshire.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson warned of the potential for "big jams", particularly if there is a break in the weather.

She said: "It's vital to plan ahead and be prepared for trips to take longer because of the wet weather and the expected getaway congestion."

The Met Office is forecasting "changeable weather for many", with deputy chief meteorologist Steven Skeates warning of "heavy and possibly even disruptive rain" on Good Friday in parts of south-west England, South Wales and Northern Ireland.

There are also warnings of potential flooding in the South West into Saturday, with drivers urged to take extra care in affected areas.

Some 2.2 million people are expected to head abroad this weekend, travel association Abta said, with Good Friday anticipated to be the busiest day for outbound travel.

A total of 11,282 flights are scheduled to leave UK airports over the four-day period, with popular destinations including Dublin, Amsterdam, Malaga, Alicante and Mallorca, aviation analytics firm Cirium said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a historic First World War airfield - as residents were warned to stay indoors due to fears over asbestos in the smoke.

Firefighters battle huge blaze at historic WWI airfield as residents warned of asbestos in smoke
Far fewer women today would prefer to switch gender than they once did, according to a study.

Fewer women would prefer to switch gender than they once did, study shows

More than four in five (81%) teachers feel the number of pupils exhibiting violent and abusive behaviours has increased, according to a poll by the NASUWT teaching union.

Teachers are being punched, kicked, shoved or spat at by pupils

Harry Maguire secured one of the most jaw-dropping European wins.

Harry Maguire seals Europa League semi-final spot for Manchester United after thrilling comeback
One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg.

Patients on common blood pressure drug urged to check pack amid labelling error

"It is a weekend where I want to perform, I want to do well," Norris said.

Lando Norris planning to try new things to get ‘comfortable’ with his McLaren

World News

See more World News

David Lammy has said Russia must agree to an “immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” after meeting counterparts from the US and Europe.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Russia must accept ‘unconditional ceasefire’ after US-Europe talks

2 hours ago

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Sherrif says gunman who stormed Florida State University was son of one of his deputies

5 hours ago

Rescuers on the site where a cable car carrying tourists south of Naples has crashed after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one in Castellamare di Stabia, near Naples, Italy.

Two British tourists among the four killed in cable car crash at tourist attraction in Italy

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News